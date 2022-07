On Sunday, MLB legend David Ortiz got inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, and one of the things that he said at the ceremony is going viral. Ortiz (via Fox Sports: MLB): "If my story can remind you of anything, let it remind you that if you believe in someone, you can change their world. You can change their future, just like so many people who believed in me."

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO