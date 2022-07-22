ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: Jacksonville police K9 flown to Jax Beach vet clinic after officer-involved incident near Zoo

Zoey Fields

Man arrested for drug deals at Orange Park Mall, Home Depot parking lots, deputies say

A Jacksonville man is facing two separate charges for the selling and dealing of methamphetamine. Additionally, he is awaiting trial for an August 2020 vehicle burglary. Malik Warthen, 43, of West 18th St., Jacksonville, also known as “Ghost,” was arrested July 7 at approximately 2:26 p.m. after a narcotics transaction with a Clay County Sheriff’s Office confidential informant.
1 of 2 men found shot on Westside dies: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of two men found shot last week in two different locations on the city’s Westside has died, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. According to Sgt. White, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived at the scene of a person shot on Cassat Avenue around 1:45 p.m. July 18. He said that a short time later, a call came in about a person shot on Labelle Street.
