PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the first of more than a dozen 100-ton beams arriving in Pittsburgh Monday for the new Fern Hollow Bridge, officials gave an update on construction and released a tentative timeline for reopening. Crews are working on an "extremely aggressive" timeframe to repair the bridge after it collapsed in January, Cheryl Moon-Sirianni with PennDOT said. Almost seven months in, Moon-Sirianni said crews have done about three years' worth of work. Assuming everything goes smoothly while dealing with supply chain issues, Moon-Sirianni said the goal is to get the bridge reopened by the end of the year. Mayor Ed...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO