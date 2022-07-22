ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Kevin Corriveau’s Friday Evening Forecast | July 22, 2022

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the first day of what is likely to be classified as a heat wave for many of our lowland areas. Many of us did reach 90 degrees today, and high temperatures are only going to increase as the weekend continues. We’ve had a few quick...

WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to WV, dropping over 1″ of rain in a few places. The same front will linger today, bringing another round of rain to the Mountain State. Today, a steady rain pushes in after 10 AM and lasts throughout the afternoon. Most of the rain will likely push through Central West Virginia, with the southern counties of NCWV seeing the most rain. Still, any downpours will impact your commute at times. By the time the rain leaves tonight, we’ll likely see about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-70s, about 5-10 degrees cooler-than-normal. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, and dense fog will form in some areas. But we should remain dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Tomorrow, scattered showers push in during mid-morning. Then during mid-afternoon, more scattered showers and thunderstorms push in, bringing downpours at times. A few could contain gusty winds as well. So the Storm Prediction Center has all of West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, i.e. there is a small chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm. We’ll likely see another 0.5″ of rain in some areas by Wednesday night. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the seasonably mild low-80s. More rain showers and thunderstorm chances then continue into Thursday and Friday, as the cold front lingers in our region. So expect some more downpours at times. Depending on where the repeated rounds of rain push through, we could see isolated flooding in some areas, so we are watching carefully. Then on Friday evening, a high-pressure system pushes the rain south, drying us out leading to cloudy, quiet conditions on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms then return next week, as another front lifts in. Temperatures will be in the low-80s in the meantime. In short, most of this week will be cloudy, with showers and storms, and temperatures will be mild.
WDTV

State of Preparedness declared for entire state ahead of potential flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
WDTV

Ruby Memorial named number 1 hospital in WV

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Ruby Memorial Hospital has once again been named the number one hospital in West Virginia, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings. Nine WVU Medicine hospitals were recognized as “High Performing,” including Ruby Memorial. “We are thrilled to have...
WDTV

3 finalists for WV School Service Personnel of the Year from NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education announced 10 finalists for the 2022-2023 West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year. Three of the 10 finalists work at schools in north-central West Virginia. This honor recognizes the commitment and dedication of staff members in the public school...
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

West Virginia Corrections Commissioner resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, announced the resignation of the state’s Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen on Tuesday. Prior to serving in corrections, Jividen was a career federal prosecutor who was appointed to the role in January of 2018. During his weekly press conference on...
WDTV

Proposed bill outlaws abortions in W.Va. with exceptions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was originally supposed to be a special legislative session Monday for West Virginia lawmakers to deal with personal income tax. Gov. Jim Justice called on lawmakers to clarify, modernize and specify abortion laws in West Virginia. During a special session to reduce West Virginia’s personal...
WDTV

Justice asks Legislature to clarify abortion laws in Special Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Monday amending his call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session to include an additional item for consideration. The additional item asks the Legislature “To clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of...
WDTV

AG Morrisey files appeal from injunction against Hope Scholarship

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed an appeal on Tuesday with the state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals, asking the court to overturn the preliminary and permanent injunction issued against the Hope Scholarship Act. “We are continuing to fight for the Hope Scholarship Act, an...
