The rapid spread of lethal weapons in a fragmented and bitterly divided world is ushering an age of peril and uncertainty, Britain’s national security adviser has warned.Stephen Lovegrove said sophisticated arms are being acquired by armed groups as well as states and raising the likelihood of conflicts with great loss of lives.At the same time, China’s nuclear modernisation combined with its combative stance is a “daunting prospect” for its neighbours as well as the west, he added. The devastating war following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is “a manifestation of a much broader contest unfolding over the successor of the...

POLITICS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO