Rudy Pierce passed away at Cates’ House on 7/9/2022 at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by a newborn son, Scott Pierce, his parents, Robert & Nancy Pierce, his grandson, Sean Whalen, his cherished wife, Carol Pierce, and his grandson, Sean Whalen (Katrina) of Cary, NC. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Linda Pierce Whalen of Ocala; two granddaughters, Stacey (Steve) Rauch of Lancaster, OH and Kathleen Whalen of Nashville, TN; and one grandson, Trevor Ford of Akron, OH.

OCALA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO