Philadelphia Grand Prix Featuring NASCAR Champions Takes Over Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Fairmount Park, you might have heard the rev of engines Friday. It was the Philadelphia Grand Prix featuring NASCAR champions.

These drivers have a need for speed.

“It’s pretty cool to be part of something like this,” NASCAR driver Lavar Scott said.

It’s all for a good cause, introducing inner-city youth to motorsports in the blazing heat, the first ever Grand Prix benefitting the Urban Youth Racing School.

“Getting them involved in the industry, being a part of it,” Urban Youth Racing School founder Anthony Martin said. “A lot of our students are engineers, technicians.”

The organization gives Philly kids an opportunity to enhance their education and learn about STEM in the motorsports industry.

“I was always a racing fan from West Philly,” Martin said, “and racing is a multi-billion-dollar industry that our kids if they don’t have access, could never be a part of.”

Their free program educates, trains and gives students real track driving experiences.

“To be able to give back to the kids and do something with the kids and show them that you can make it if you dream of it, it’s pretty cool,” Scott said.

Friday’s big race had a STEM zone to engage the community on the racing school’s efforts.

“Racing is what we do. This is the showcase of it,” Martin said. “Showing what level we are, having the top drivers from NASCAR.”

Thirteen NASCAR drivers, to be exact.