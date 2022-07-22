ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to start camp on PUP list

 4 days ago
Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Ramsey underwent surgery on his left shoulder over the offseason. He tweeted a photo of himself with a sling on that shoulder last month. He claimed on a podcast appearance that he played more than half the season with two AC joints sprained.

The 27-year-old is still expected to be ready for ready for the 2022 season opener.

“When we did do that surgery on him, obviously most importantly was how he felt about it, but then with the goal in mind of, alright, attack the rehab the right way and, most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8 ready to go,” coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. “So we’ll be smart about that progress for him.”

Ramsey played in 16 games (all starts) in 2021, matching his career high with four interceptions and adding 77 tackles with 16 pass breakups. He was named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight year and third time in his career as the Rams went on to win the Super Bowl.

He has 15 interceptions in 91 games (90 starts) with the Jaguars (2016-19) and Rams (2019-21) since Jacksonville drafted him fifth overall in 2016.

The Rams also placed linebacker Travin Howard, safety Quentin Lake and rookie running back Kyren Williams on the PUP list to start camp.

