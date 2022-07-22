Meet Fabiola Torres: The queen of marketing in the United States

Fabiola Torres is a professional powerhouse. Her talents, intelligence and determination have positioned her in the elite marketing circle in the United States. When she discovered her passion, she became an unstoppable force.

Happily married and mother of three wonderful children, Faby hosted HOLA! USA. at her home in Los Angeles, California. She introduced us to her family and shared the secrets to her personal and professional successes. We hope you enjoy this exclusive and inspiring interview, with the queen of marketing.

Faby, thanks for welcoming us to your house. How and when did you get to Los Angeles?

Permanently in 2009, when Nike promoted me to be the head of Marketing for the West Coast. I came from Guadalajara Mexico and my previous role was the Head of Marketing for my country for Nike.

How did you meet your husband, Jaime Carrera, and how long have you been married?

We met right after I finished my studies, when I started my career at Heineken in Mexico, where he also worked. We’ve been together twenty years! And seventeen married.

He is a tequila businessman… Do you talk to each other about work and work problems or do you prefer to leave it on the sidelines at home?

Yes, he has his own Tequila company. We try to share just small things that are important, and things in which we can help each other. We don’t share everyday stuff. We focus on the kids and our family.

Hola The beautiful Mexican has been married for 17 years to her love of life, Jaime Carrera, and has formed a beautiful family with the tequila businessman in Los Angeles, California.

How are you most alike and how are you most different?

We are similar in that we don’t take no for an answer. We are very competitive and we always put our kids first! We are very different in that I love details. I am obsessed with details at the house, for the kids, etc. and he doesn’t care about those things, but he enjoys my attention to detail

Can you talk about the relationship with your husband?

We are a team. We know that we can’t do everything. But we try to balance our time as a family and respect each other’s time, personally and professionally.

How old are your three children now?

My children are Santiago, 15 Matias, 13 and Pablo 10.

“Motherhood has been my greatest achievement.” - Fabiola Torres -

What’s it like to be the only woman in your household?

Ay, ay, ay! Oh well. I am used to it. But I guess they are not used to me. I ask them so many times each day to get their rooms clean, pick up their clothes, look nice, take care of themselves and always be gentlemen. I’m still working on that everyday.

What have you learned from your children?

Many things! Appreciate small things, be more spontaneous, pay attention to what is important to them and they will do the same with you. Enjoy every moment.

What education and values do you want to instill in them?

Be kind to each other. Be a good person in general with high moral values so that they can grow up to be good men in society. Believe in God and He will help in the best and toughest moments.

“Taking care of yourself is the first thing you need to do to be able to take care of your loved ones and do your job at the highest level.” - Fabiola Torres -

What does motherhood mean to you?

Everything. Really it is my biggest accomplishment and I’m so proud of my boys! We are very tight.

What is the greatest gift that becoming a mother gave you and what has been most difficult in the process?

The biggest gift is them. There is always a discovery or something new with them. They grow so fast. The most difficult one is always time, spending enough time with them. Time flies and I dont want to ever regret not spending quality and important time with them, in their happiest and most difficult times.

How do you balance your professional life with raising your children?

Balance is always difficult, but you have to create a routine and be disciplined to be able to do everything, but watch out! You have to start with yourself. Taking care of yourself is the first thing you need to do to be able to take care of your loved ones and do your job at the highest level.

Have you ever thought of putting your career on hold to take care of your children?

Never. I was stressed to create a “system” that would work around my children. We have no family around to help us. They live far from us, so we have had to solve things on our own. Although yes: I know that in important moments, our families are always close.

From that young girl who studied in Monterrey, Mexico… What do you still feel connected to today and at this point in your life?

Tough question! I have always dreamed big and I still do. And I don’t ever deny or forget where I come from.

How did you get into the world of marketing?

I studied communications and I always loved advertising and marketing. I started my career in both areas and destiny took me to go deep in marketing. I remember my first mentor at Nike told me you will have a great future/career here in marketing, during my first year there.

“I’m the SVP, GM + CMO of Energy Drinks at PepsiCo. We develop products and create marketing campaigns for TV and social media.” - Fabiola Torres -

What about your job are you most passionate?

Building things from scratch, products, ideas, marketing plans. Then launching it to our audience and having great results!

Your trajectory is brilliant, without a doubt. What’s your secret?

Show up everyday like it is your first day at work. Don’t take anything for granted. Learn everyday but teach what you know to others. Grow together and, during these times, be resilient!

What exactly is your job at Pepsico?

I’m the SVP, GM + CMO of Energy Drinks. We develop products and create marketing campaigns for TV and social media. We drive the strategy in order to launch the products for retail and e-commerce, make sure we satisfy demand, and exceed consumer expectations.

At your professional level, although many things have changed... Have you ever experienced gender discrimination?

Yes, several times, even though today is easier. But as you continue to rise to the top, it again gets complicated because there are only a few spots available and not only am I a woman, but I am Latina. You have to be better prepared, have more conviction and a firm voice.

Also, you have to admit that you’re gorgeous and you have a great partner... Has that caused you any problems in your career? Perhaps it made it harder for them to take you seriously, or not at all?

Thank you! And yes. A couple of times. When I was younger. I remember one time, I was already the head of marketing in Mexico, was just promoted and I showed up to an event and some people thought I was a model that showed up there to greet people.

“Don’t give up because of obstacles or lack of belief from others. Always be self confident. You have the world in front of you. Conquer it your way!” - Fabiola Torres -

What inspirational career advice would you give to Latinas?

I think the beauty of being Latina is that we are charismatic. I do believe that all of us have that gift. Use it! And we have the drive (our hearts and minds together) that could be the best weapon. But you have to work hard for it and be consistent. Don’t give up because of obstacles or lack of belief from others. Always be self confident. You have the world in front of you. Conquer it your way!

And finally, when hiring your team… What do you look for in candidates?

I am looking for candidates who are passionate about what they do, who are specialized in their field and who really love what they do. It’s easy to say, but there aren’t many like that. In addition, I seek to complement talent with the rest of my team, so we all learn and add together... And I want to thank ¡HOLA! for sharing my story. I would love to inspire all those women out there reading this article to pursue their personal and professional dreams, whatever they may be. If you unite mind and intention, you can achieve it!

