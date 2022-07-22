ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Local fundraiser being held for 7-year-old girl with cancer

By Andrew Christiansen
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXwIu_0gpc7kB800
Contributed photo

If you’re heading south down SPID off Greenwood Dr. and take a look up, you’ll find a billboard for a fundraiser benefiting Aralynn Falcon, a 7-year-old girl who has a rare form of cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma.

The billboard space was donated to her and her family and has the fundraiser’s details.

The fundraiser takes place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The family is offering a hamburger, chips, and a drink for $10 and the money is going towards Falcon’s cancer treatments, which she gets in Houston.

Her mother, Stephanie Juarez, said she works at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, where Aralynn is a patient.

Juarez said Aralynn is unable to go to school because of her treatments and sometimes she has to take time off to take her to Houston.

She said it means a lot to her for her co-workers to put on a fundraiser.

“It means everything, not for me not having to have that burden of how am I going to make this payment and them being there and having my back,” Juarez said.

Juarez said she is staying positive that her daughter will fight through the cancer.

The fundraiser is taking place at 4441 Ayers St. Corpus Christi.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysoutex.com

Mathis couple spend 63 years together before passing away hours apart

Encarnacion “Chon” and Olivia Trevino spent 63 years together as a married couple in Mathis. Together they raised six children who wound up blessing them with 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. They were well known not only in the local community, but throughout the area, especially Chon,...
MATHIS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
City
Greenwood, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Houston, TX
Society
KRIS 6 News

CCIA honors Sister City program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 60-years of friendship is now on display over at the Corpus Christi International Airport. A photo exhibit was unveiled Monday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Sister City's Program. That program allows local high school students to study abroad over their summer vacation. For...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Q92

TX Mother Arrested After Fatally Shaking and Killing Her Infant

A little one-year-old boy died over the weekend at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi while being treated for severe trauma. The mother of the child is 21-year-old Damaris Esquivel. Friday, July 22, her one-year-old child was taken to Laredo Medical center after a family member became aware of the injuries.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Heading South#Charity#Spid#Falcon
KIII 3News

CCISD students to continue receiving free breakfast, lunch for 2022-2023 academic year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced that they will continue to provide students with free breakfast and lunch. This is made possible through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Qualifying schools provide breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, according to a press release from CCISD.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
US105

Texas Beaches Have a New Danger: Beware on Shore

Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

Pet Of The Week: Isabel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now is the perfect time to adopt a pet if you've been looking to add a furry family member. Isabel (A344277) is a super sweet girl that has been through a lot. She was taken to the Corpus Christi Animal Control Services in February as a stray due to a bite incident.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCISD names two new elementary schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez was ecstatic to break ground with two new elementary schools, one of them being consolidated from three elementary schools into one. "That location, we used to have a middle school there that we put down several years ago," Hernandez said. "So...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

The dog days of summer turns into bath time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some four-legged friends over at the City's Animal Care Center got a very special bath time Thursday. The center held something called "Shampooch Wash Day." It allowed volunteers to stop by and give baths to the pups looking for a forever home. The event has...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy