Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande police looking for suspect after finding 34-year-old shot

By Caleb J. Fernández
 4 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Casa Grande Police Department is looking for a suspect who they believe was involved in a shooting.

Officers say reports of a shooting on McMurray Boulevard just west of Trekell Road were heard Friday afternoon.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was found shot an "unknown number of times."

Investigators are currently looking for the suspect who ran off in a black or dark grey Dodge Charger.

Police confirm the victim was flown to a hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

They are asking the public to help them identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Campa at (520) 705-2381.

