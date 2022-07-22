ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For All Mankind Renewed for Season 4

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
For All Mankind ‘s intense space journey is far from over: Apple TV+ has handed the alt history drama an early Season 4 renewal, it was announced during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday. Production on the new season is slated to begin next month.

The series is currently in the middle of unspooling its third season on the streamer, with the Season 3 finale scheduled to drop on Friday, Aug. 12.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the USSR beat the Americans to the moon and the global space race had never ended. In Season 3, which jumped forward in time to the 1990s, the competition expanded to Mars, with the U.S., the USSR and a private American company all vying to be the first to land a human on the red planet. The show’s cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi, all of whom were in attendance at the Comic-Con panel, along with creators/executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, and EP Maril Davis.

