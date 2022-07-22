ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, New London to hold voter registration sessions

Groton and New London have upcoming voter registration sessions ahead of a primary to be held on Aug. 9 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

To confirm voter registration and find other voting-related information, visit www.vote411.org.

Groton

The town is holding its session 5 -7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Registrar’s office at the Groton Community Center Building, 61 Fort Hill Road, front entrance.

The purpose is to register new voters ahead of the Aug. 9 primary election, according to a notice from the registrars. The cutoff date for voter registration by mail for the primary is Thursday, Aug. 4. New voter registration cards must be postmarked by that date and received by Aug. 8.

A limited voter registration session will be held 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 8, for those seeking to vote in the primary whose qualifications as to age, citizenship or residence was attained after the cutoff date.

The registrars said people with questions concerning registration and voting can call the voter registration office at (860) 441-6650. They said normal office hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

New London

City registrars of voters will hold a special primary registration session between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at their offices at City Hall, 181 State St.

Mail-in registrations must be postmarked seven days prior to the election, or Aug. 2. In-person registration will be available until noon on Aug. 8.

Registrations will be effective for the primary for all new electors and for any elector who changed from unaffiliated to either Democratic or Republican at least 90 days prior to the election.

