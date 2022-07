State Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, was involved in a car crash Friday in Ashland that killed a woman and her 5-year-old daughter. According to the Ashland Police Department, Bewley was driving one of the three cars involved in the crash. Police released information Monday morning that Bewley pulled out of a parking lot for Maslowski Beach on Lake Superior, turning onto Highway 2 into the path of a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman of Pennsylvania.

ASHLAND, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO