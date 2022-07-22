ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vandalia man pleads guilty to meth and weapons charges in federal court

By Bruce Kropp
Cover picture for the articleA 45-year-old Vandalia man has entered a guilty plea in US District Court to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of a felon in possession...

IN THIS ARTICLE
