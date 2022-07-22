Vandalia man pleads guilty to meth and weapons charges in federal court

Shane Hans, 45, of Vandalia, Illinois, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday, July 21, 2022, to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his guilty plea, Hans acknowledged that on May 14, 2021, he possessed, with intent to distribute, approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine that was recovered by law enforcement officials from his residence in Vandalia, Illinois. Hans also acknowledged he possessed a firearm recovered from his residence on that date, while knowing he was a convicted felon. Hans further acknowledged on July 24, 2021, he knowingly distributed approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine from his residence in Vandalia. Hans is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2022. Hans faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO