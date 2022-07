MIDPINES, Mariposa County -- Firefighters continued to make progress Monday on containing the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park, limiting its growth to just a few hundred acres.As of Monday evening, Cal Fire said the wildfire was 16% contained and had burned 17,241 acres -- only 450 more acres than what reportedly burned by Monday morning. The incident is still the state's largest wildfire this year. Helicopters dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the fire as crews continued to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots along the perimeter of the blaze as it moved in a northeast direction....

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO