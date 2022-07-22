TV tonight: Joe Lycett befriends the UK’s most weird but wonderful artists

Joe Lycett: Summer Exhibitionist

8pm, BBC Two

Every year, the Royal Academy holds the world’s biggest public art show – including, in 2018, Joe Lycett’s comedy sculpture Chris, which was made out of clay and a Pringles can. His painting of a mummy didn’t make the cut this year, so he’s going to meet those who were picked instead. From a bizarre sculpture formed of creepy plastic dolls to the “Rejection” collage by an artist who has failed to be exhibited 19 years in a row – it’s a beautiful celebration of the many ways creative minds perceive the world. Hollie Richardson

Superman & Lois

5pm, BBC One

Another double bill of teatime superheroism, and Clark’s disturbing visions are getting more vivid – which means we’re on the cusp of learning what the year’s big storyline will be. In the second episode, Lois Lane goes in search of her equally alliterative sister, Lucy Lane. Jack Seale

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow: Celebrity Special

7pm, ITV

This week, Carr is bringing back Strike It Lucky. Battling it out to win £20,000 for charity: designers Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his wife Jackie, Good Morning Britain’s Richard Arnold and Ranvir Singh, plus Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher and his actor wife Liz Marsland. HR

Charlie Watts: My Life as a Rolling Stone

9pm, BBC Two

The last in this series of bandmate biopics is especially poignant, since Stones drummer Charlie Watts died last year. He was the steadfast secret behind his band’s famous longevity and as such he’s earned this star-studded tribute. But can a serious student of pop culture history get any satisfaction? Unlikely. Ellen E Jones

Trom

9pm, BBC Four

This crime drama set in the picturesque but strangely ominous Faroe Islands has effectively mined the region’s isolation for intrigue. As we reach the final pair of episodes, Jenny (Sissal Drews Hjaltalin) has put herself in a perilous situation. Accordingly, Hannis (Ulrich Thomsen) finds his hand is forced – can he approach the target himself? Darkly satisfying. Phil Harrison

Wireless Festival 2022 Highlights

10.35pm, BBC One

Following the rap and R&B festival’s run over two consecutive weekends, here are some of its best bits to lap up in your living room for an hour. They include performances by Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Giveon, ArrDee, Mahalia, Summer Walker, Jack Harlow, HER and Lil Baby. HR

Film choices

The Gray Man, Netflix

Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man on Netflix. Photograph: Stanislav Honzi/AP

After the gritty naturalism of the Tom Holland-starring Cherry, Marvel mainstays Anthony and Joe Russo return to the kind of glossy, stunt-laden action that put them on the A-list. The stoically deadpan Ryan Gosling plays CIA black ops agent Six, targeted by assassins after discovering a secret about his bosses. Following the Russos from Endgame to spy game is Chris Evans, sporting a most ridiculous tache as Six’s gleeful nemesis Lloyd. The film may ape the Bond films in casting (Ana de Armas from No Time to Die co-stars) and travel brochure set-pieces, but there’s currently a gap in the market for roguish spies – and the film does leave the possibility of a sequel open. Simon Wardell

Promising Young Woman, 3.50am, Sky Cinema Greats

A bleak commentary on male behaviour lurks beneath the colourful wrapping of Emerald Fennell’s black comedy. Carey Mulligan shifts deftly between apathetic and antagonistic as coffee shop worker Cassie, who spends her free time carrying out stings on men who take advantage of drunk women. Then an encounter revives horrific memories of med school and the chance for revenge. It’s a dark film with sharp satirical edges, but also a flicker of light in the shape of Bo Burnham’s love interest Ryan. SW

Live sport

Cycling: Tour de France 2022, 3pm, ITV4 The 20th and penultimate stage, featuring a 40.7km individual time-trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, as the winner of this year’s race is all but confirmed.

Athletics: World Championships, 6.30pm, BBC Two Day nine, featuring the long jump discipline of the decathlon and the women’s 100m hurdles heats. Coverage continues on BBC Three.

Women’s Euros 2022: France v Netherlands, 7.30pm, BBC One Followed by the first semi-final at 7.30pm on Tuesday.