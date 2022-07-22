ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Always serve with compassion.’ 163 new troopers graduate from NJ State Police Academy

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

More than 150 people graduated from the New Jersey State Police training academy.

There are now 163 new troopers. They participated in a graduation ceremony at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft on Friday.

The training, which lasted five months, included motor vehicle stops and domestic violence situations.

Gov. Phil Murphy offered his words of encouragement.

“As you begin your service, I urge you to always remember that you not only represent the New Jersey State Police, but all of us who proudly call New Jersey home. Always serve with determination, but always also serve with compassion,” Murphy said.

This year's class of graduates includes 11 troopers who are following in a family member's footsteps. This includes Christopher Jablonski, whose mom and dad were both state troopers.

