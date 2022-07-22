ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FCC orders phone carriers to block scammers behind 8 billion robocalls

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
 4 days ago
July 22 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Friday ordered phone carriers to block calls from a scamming operation behind more than 8 billion robocalls.

The agency mandated U.S. providers to stop carrying traffic originating from the Sumco Panama company and the two people allegedly behind it, Aaron Michael Jones and Roy Cox. Jr., both of California.

The group is accused of making more than 8 billion robocalls to U.S. consumers since 2018, marketing an auto-warranty scam, records show.

"We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "Consumers are out of patience and I'm right there with them."

FCC data estimates Sumco Panama generates millions of calls on a daily basis.

Earlier this month, the agency sent cease-and-desist letters to a number of carriers to halt the calls, including Call Pipe, Fugle Telecom, Geist Telecom, Global Lynks, Mobi Telecom, South Dakota Telecom, SipKonnect and Virtual Telecom.

The move places on phone companies the burden of taking down one of the country's most prolific scammers by forcing them to clip its ability to reach consumers.

"Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers' compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary," Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan Egal said in a statement.

In most calls, a pre-recorded message claims that a consumer's auto insurance or warranty is about to expire and "frequently use consumers' real information in order to appear legitimate," the FCC warns.

"Billions of auto warranty robocalls from a single calling campaign -- billions!" FCC Rosenworcel said earlier this month. "Auto warranty scams are one of the top complaints we get from consumers and it's time to hold those responsible for making these junk calls."

Comments / 25

Kathy
4d ago

Phone scams are my least worry anymore. I'm more concerned about email scams. Constantly receiving Amazon, McAfee, Norton, CVS, Walgreen, Lowes, etc emails. I don't even open. Can't tell you how many "things" I've supposedly bought....

Reply(1)
23
austinite
3d ago

The FCC continues to pretend to act. Instead, pass legislation that establishes a $100 minimum fine for any unsolicited calls and allows recipients on the Do Not Call List to report any unwanted solicitation calls by simply hitting the information tab on their iPhone, and selected a second tab (new) that “report and bill caller”. The new “report and bill caller” sends the number to the carrier, and if it’s determined to be a number making unsolicited calls, the caller is billed $100 for EVERY call, $80 is paid to the recipient by the carrier, $10 is retained by the carrier, and $10 is paid by the carrier to the FTC for enforcement action. The second piece of legislation is to make non payment of these $100 or greater fines within 60 days, a federal felony and the penalty includes additional fines and minimum jail term of 10 years per offense. If it’s an international caller; the carrier is required to pay the fines if the international customer fails to do so—which will force action by the carrier to actually put software and other controls in place to prevent the problem.

Reply
11
Brenda Lopez
4d ago

I don't answer and then I block. they just charge the number they're calling from, but I still do the same thing

Reply(1)
21
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

