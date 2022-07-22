ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

 4 days ago

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former Vice President Al Gore; White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gore; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Jha; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Hogan; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“Fox News Sunday” — Cheney; Jha.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

