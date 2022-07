Two acknowledged giants of our national pastime are being inducted this week into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.: Bud Fowler, the first African-American player in professional baseball beginning in the 1870s; and John Jordan "Buck" O'Neil Jr., a Negro Leagues player and manager who later scouted and coached in the majors, and co-founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. Correspondent Mark Whitaker reports on two legends being entered into the temple of baseball.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO