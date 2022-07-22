ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Judge declares mistrial in case against former Iowa trooper

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDZfj_0gpc3gn400

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A federal judge declared a mistrial Friday in the case of a former Iowa state trooper who was charged withusing unreasonable force against a motorcyclist during a traffic stop.

The judge declared the mistrial after jurors said in a note that “we have decided as a group that we cannot reach an unanimous decision or verdict” on the charges against Robert James Smith, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Smith was charged with deprivation of rights under color of law — use of unreasonable force that causes bodily injury after a 2017 traffic stop of a motorcyclist who had been speeding on Interstate 80 near the small eastern Iowa city of West Liberty.

Dash camera video showed Smith pulling over the motorcyclist, Bryce Yakish, and then running from his car with his gun drawn. Smith knocked Yakish to the ground and briefly put his knee on his neck while handcuffing him.

Court records don’t indicate whether federal prosecutors will retry Smith.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Gunman killed 3 at state park before dying from self-inflicted wound, Iowa authorities say

July 22 (UPI) -- A gunman killed three people before apparently killing himself Friday at a state park in Maquoketa, Iowa, authorities said. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were notified at 6:23 a.m. Friday of a triple homicide at Maquoketa State Park campground.
MAQUOKETA, IA
The Associated Press

Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines. Authorities said the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, was found dead Friday in a wooded area of the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Department of Public Safety’s division of criminal investigation, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the motive for the attack was still unknown.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa court’s unfair message to rural property owners: ‘Take one for the team’

In 1972, Gordon Garrison purchased 300 acres of farmland in Emmet County, a rectangle near the Minnesota border one county to the east of the Iowa Great Lakes. The Iowa State University agricultural engineering graduate began raising sheep and crops. He also set about working to restore the “prairie pothole” ecology of shallow wetlands that was common in northwestern Iowa when white settlers began arriving 175 years ago.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
West Liberty, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
NBC News

Two adults and a child fatally shot at Iowa state park campground; suspect also dead

Two adults and a child were fatally shot at an Iowa campground Friday, and the man suspected in their deaths was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) "were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground" at 6:23 a.m., according to a DCI statement.
IOWA STATE
BBC

Iowa shooting: Child and parents shot dead while camping

A six-year-old girl and her parents have been shot dead while camping in the US state of Iowa, police have said. The bodies of Sarah and Tyler Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter Lula were found in their tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The couple's nine-year-old son survived...
MAQUOKETA, IA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
76K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy