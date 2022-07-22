New Orleans officials unveil 3 new high-tech weather stations ahead of peak hurricane season

Today, New Orleans city officials unveiled three new weather stations to help forecasters and city emergency officials during hurricane season.

These WeatherSTEM sites are rated for 185 mph winds and provide real-time weather data including temperature, heat index temperature readings, rainfall totals, rain rate intensity, wind speed, and wind gust, as well as forecasted information.

“We are very excited to launch these units and be able to make them readily available to the public,” said NOHSEP Director Collin Arnold. “Not only will they be used during hurricane season to give our Emergency Operations Center real-time situational awareness, but they will create new educational opportunities for the public to better understand weather and climate and to make informed decisions.”

The weather stations were installed at the Port of New Orleans this week, joining a network of 20 automated weather stations scattered across the city.

Other WeatherSTEM sites are installed at some NOFD fire stations, police stations, and Sewerage and Water Board plant sites.

"This dense network of weather observations will help the National Weather Service better serve the citizens of New Orleans by being able to see real-time rain amounts, rainfall rates, temperatures, wind speeds, and more," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Lauren Nash. "This can improve our lead time in alerting the citizens of hazardous weather events."