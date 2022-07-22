ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas-Mexico corridor expansion a top priority for future of border trade

By Sandra Sanchez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A recent meeting by Texas and Mexican officials highlighted the need for expanding transportation corridors along the South Texas border to better foster trade between the two nations. The Border Trade Advisory Committee met Tuesday in Austin to find solutions to cross-border infrastructure...

