ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, ME

Mainers flocking to a marijuana-friendly campground

NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISON, Maine — Maine is home to 140 camps, most are just for kids, others for the entire family. But there is a camp experience in Harrison that is a big draw for the 21-and-older crowd. At Camp Laughing Grass, smoking marijuana is not only allowed, but highly...

www.newscentermaine.com

Comments / 17

Jackie Lessard
3d ago

I've never heard someone high in real life actually talk like Aunt Flo there, but sign me up! People drink at campgrounds all the time, and it's no big deal. God forbid you smoke a cigarette let alone a joint/ pipe anywhere anymore. People who think they are "holy-er than thou," look down on everyone not just like them. We all need to smoke some green and maybe there wdnt be as much hate in the world!

Reply
5
Florence Nightingale
4d ago

Wow man, that's so cool, like, I would love to partake in the joyous festivities but, like man, I can't find my car keys man. It sounds righteous. I'm not sure if I can even walk right now man, like, I would but

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Widespread, quick growing invasive plant infesting Maine lakes

THOMPSON LAKE, Maine — The beauty of Maine’s lakes brings millions of people to the state every year. Some of those lakes hide something beneath the surface: Milfoil. Milfoil is an invasive plant that grows fast and wide. It clogs boats and makes swimming uncomfortable. On Thompson Lake,...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Mainers Infuriated With Constant Sewage Leaks Closing This Maine Harbor

Something stinks over at Wells Harbor right now in Maine -- literally. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wells Police Department has had to post notifications about issues of sewage leaks that have led to the essential closing of the Harbor. It all started just two weeks ago on July 8, when the Wells Police Department posted about the initial sewage leak that had restricted swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty.
WELLS, ME
94.3 WCYY

Maine’s Most Beautiful Insect is the Hummingbird Moth

The Hummingbird Moth is classified as an insect but is as beautiful as a delicate bird. They are the most amazing 'bug' I've ever seen, and I still can't believe that they're actually called insects. I understand there are criteria the creature meets that earn that term. But, I mean, look at it. This is not the kind of thing you brush at frantically when discovering it on your arm. It has the type of beauty that can make people stop in their tracks just to watch. I caught a few pictures of a hummingbird moth that stopped by to visit our yard in Orrington.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
City
Harrison, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
92 Moose

Maine Will Be Getting Two Spaceports In The Next Few Years

For a few months, we have been hearing that Maine was on the verge of getting a spaceport. Now, it looks like we have gotten one step closer to that being a reality. According to WMTW, the Maine Space Grant Consortium has been awarded $1.2 million. The grant will reportedly be backed up by an additional $400,000 in state and local funds.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four Maine dams under review to help save last remaining Atlantic salmon

PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is conducting a review of four dams on a Maine river that could result in a lifeline for the last wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. The last of the wild salmon live in a group of rivers in Maine and have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2000. One of the rivers is the Kennebec River, where Brookfield Renewable U.S. owns dams.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Campgrounds#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
94.3 WCYY

This Small Gesture Can Save the Lives of Maine Pets and Animals

Since this past weekend, Mainers have buckled in and been prepared for scorching heat and temperatures that will be accompanied by some thick, pea soup-like humidity. According to CBS 13 WGME, temperatures will reach the 90s multiple times this week, both inland and on the coast as well. Obviously, Mainers...
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks

With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine records largest hail in years

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Maine has seen some pretty intense thunderstorms recently, but one supercell storm on Sunday was particularly impressive. The National Weather Service in Caribou says a storm in northern Aroostook County produced hail as large as tennis balls. That is the largest hail reported in Maine since 2015.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
TaxBuzz

"Under-the-Radar" Move Will Save Maine Seniors Millions In Taxes

An "under-the-radar" move in Maine will save senior citizens millions of dollars in property taxes. According to a report out of Augusta from the Bangor Daily News:. A sweeping new program that aims to freeze property taxes for Maine seniors faces big questions from the local officials who will have to implement it about two weeks before it takes effect.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy