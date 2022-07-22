ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

‘I choose happiness’: Mom with cancer cheers on bowler

By Alec Giannakopoulos
 4 days ago

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — At first glance, Summer Stone looks much like the other many bowlers in town for the Junior Gold Tournament, but Summer has something that no one else has: a one-woman cheering section.

“I have a big mouth and I’m not afraid to use it!” Robin Kingsbury, Summer’s mother, explained.

Kingsbury has no issue embarrassing Summer.

“That’s my purgative. To embarrass my children, they embarrassed me for a long time when they were little,” Kingsbury joked.

Ever since Summer first picked up a bowling ball when she was 9, Robin’s voice has bounced off the walls of countless bowling alleys.

“We make memories, who cares who’s looking?” she said.

Nothing will keep Kingsbury from sitting in the front row for her daughter. Not even trips to the doctor.

“I had Chemo on Tuesday, and I was right back here the next day,” Kingsbury revealed.

It’s been five years since she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I don’t know how much time I have left, they say 10 to 12 months, I’m tough. So I’m going to screw up their statistics that’s for sure,” she said.

That attitude comes from a life motto that she developed long before the diagnosis.

“It’s a choice. It’s all a choice. I raised my kids that way,” she explained. “The only thing in your life you have control over are your thoughts, feelings, words, actions, and reactions. That it, that’s all. So I choose happiness.”

She’s not just tough for herself, but for the bowler she watches from the stands.

“I need them to be as strong as I am, so they have the tools to be the great human beings I know they are. That they’re going to grow in to be. I want them to be strong, I don’t want them to be fearful. I want them to be empathetic and have good hearts.”

Kingsbury’s added that she won’t her cancer, which has reached an end term, affect her attitude.

“I hurt 24 hours a day. Head to toe. Everything hurts. There are so many side effects. Sores, shingles, neuropathies, I can’t feel my toes, joint pain, bloating, I’m having a power surge right now so I’m beat red. It never ends,” she explained. “But I choose to not let it affect me, or the way I behave. There’s pain there. It’s going to hurt no matter what. I could lay in bed and be miserable, Or I can sit here and be miserable inside, but I’m not going to show it.”

“It hasn’t affected anything, she still yells,” Summer explained.

Kingsbury says that the lessons she’s leaving aren’t falling on deaf ears.

“She smiles, she’s always happy because she chooses to be. You can throw a terrible ball and come back and kick your feet or you can smile and laugh about it and say ‘oops!'” she said.

If she can leave her kids with that mindset, then her job as a mother will be complete. But that’s not to say she has plans of going anywhere any time soon.

“I’m working on those letters of the future, but I’m not giving up. I’m never giving up. I’m going to take a swing with my last breath,” Kingsbury said.

Every breath between now and then will most likely be spent in a bowling alley cheering on Summer.

