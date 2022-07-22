NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Opens New Mother-Baby Simulation Center to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes for Women of Color

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Chief Executive Officer Christopher Mastromano announced today that Dr. Komal Bajaj, Jacobi’s Chief Quality Officer, has been appointed to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) National Advisory Council. The AHRQ National Advisory Council is a 21-member panel of healthcare experts who contribute a varied perspective on the health care system and the most important questions that AHRQ’s research should address in order to promote improvements in the quality, outcomes, and cost-effectiveness of clinical practice. They provide advice to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the director of the agency.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO