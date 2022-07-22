NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Opens New Mother-Baby Simulation Center to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes for Women of Color
Elmhurst has a new space solely dedicated to obstetric simulations with a new mannequin that is a woman of color. NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst today announced the opening of its Mother-Baby Simulation Center to help reduce maternal deaths and life-threatening conditions in patients during childbirth. Using a specially-designed, high-tech, full-body mannequin
