ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Opens New Mother-Baby Simulation Center to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes for Women of Color

nychealthandhospitals.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmhurst has a new space solely dedicated to obstetric simulations with a new mannequin that is a woman of color. NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst today announced the opening of its Mother-Baby Simulation Center to help reduce maternal deaths and life-threatening conditions in patients during childbirth. Using a specially-designed, high-tech, full-body mannequin...

www.nychealthandhospitals.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nychealthandhospitals.org

Helmsley Grants $3.9 Million to NYC Health + Hospitals to Launch Virtual Behavioral Health Platform

New Service to Focus on Needs of Patients Experiencing Homelessness, Expand the ExpressCare Virtual Urgent Care Platform. The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced today a $3.9 million grant to NYC Health + Hospitals to launch and integrate a new tele-behavioral health service into its virtual urgent care platform, ExpressCare, and to test four new strategies to engage high-needs patients in behavioral healthcare. The grant also supports NYC Health + Hospitals to work with the NYC Department of Homeless Services to create a tailored version of the new tele-behavioral healthcare service for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness, a chronically underserved community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s Dr. Komal Bajaj Appointed to Prestigious National Advisory Council for the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Chief Executive Officer Christopher Mastromano announced today that Dr. Komal Bajaj, Jacobi’s Chief Quality Officer, has been appointed to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) National Advisory Council. The AHRQ National Advisory Council is a 21-member panel of healthcare experts who contribute a varied perspective on the health care system and the most important questions that AHRQ’s research should address in order to promote improvements in the quality, outcomes, and cost-effectiveness of clinical practice. They provide advice to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the director of the agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

3 NYC Hospitals Ranked Among Top 20 in the United States

Three of New York City's largest hospitals rank among the top 20 in the entire country, U.S. News said in its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll on Tuesday. NYU Langone ranks third in the nation (after coming eighth last year), New York-Presbyterian ranks seventh (the same as 2021) and Mount Sinai ranks 16th (versus 17th last year) in the annual report.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Gothamist

Surprise credit card charges hit New Yorkers from COVID-19 testing company Medbar

Maggie Muldoon had never heard of Medbar until she saw a $49 charge from the company show up on her credit card bill a couple of weeks ago. Upon searching her email spam folder, she found that she had a recent message from the company, which provides COVID-19 testing services. It informed her she had been billed for a test she got at Liberty Chemists in Flatbush — more than a year ago, in June 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Identity Sought of Unconscious Male Found on Bronx Street

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the unidentified male seen in the accompanying photo who was discovered unconscious on a Kingsbridge Heights street. On Friday, July 22, at 6.33 a.m., in the vicinity of University Avenue and Reservoir Avenue, the person was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in the middle of the street with no apparent injuries.
BRONX, NY
WETM 18 News

Georgia mom arrives in NY to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health Hospitals#Health Centers#Community Health#Maternal Health#Medical Services#General Health#Ob#Mph
Documented

20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud

20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units. The families joined elected officials in a press conference last week, calling for […] The post 20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NBC New York

Bye Bye Mosquitoes: NYC Is Spraying These Boroughs on Tuesday

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department is spraying two boroughs on Tuesday with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Officials are targeting neighborhoods in Queens and Staten Island this week. Crews will begin spraying around 8:30 p.m. and go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New Yorker Attacked, Robbed by Gang of Six in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A gang of six individuals assaulted and robbed a male victim in the Bronx last week and now the New York City Police Department has released surveillance video of the suspects. The police said that on July 18th, the six individuals displayed a knife, punched the victim and removed his belongings. The incident happened near 3200 Perry Avenue in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy