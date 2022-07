PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s Economic Development Department announced the 36 local small businesses that will be receiving RISE grants. According to Grow Peoria, the $400,000 that is being awarded is part of the RISE (Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion) program that was launched on May 10. The program is meant to help the businesses that were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

