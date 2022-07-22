ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor events in Sonoma County July 24 - Aug. 2, 2022

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 24

Santa Rosa: Kids can learn how science is helping our community in the fight against climate change. Through games, crafts and experiments at Spring Lake Regional Park’s Environmental Discovery Center, they’ll learn how cities and communities are working on climate change solutions. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for attendees from outside Sonoma County. Registration is required for each session. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel this event. For more information, email Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@Sonoma-County.org. Two sessions available: 11 a.m. to noon or 1-2 p.m. 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3PjyCdU.

July 27

Healdsburg: Enjoy a leisurely bird-watching walk with others. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair from organizers. No registration required. For more information, email Katja Svendsen at Katja.Svendsen@sonoma-county.org. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Meet at the parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3co3Did.

July 30

Sebastopol: Here’s an event for LGBTQ+ people and allies to come together and explore the natural world. Participants will find moments to reflect and have the chance to express revelation, feelings and connection to the land, self and each other as a community. Registration required. Noon to 2 p.m. For more information, email Mich Swannucci at Michele.Swannucci@sonoma-county.org. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at the Peace Garden. Register at bit.ly/3yOWFu5.

Santa Rosa: Help remove trash and debris to prevent it from reaching the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the Russian River and the Pacific in this group cleanup. The event will take place along Colgan Creek Trail, a 1.2-mile paved trail running along the creek between Bellevue Avenue and Todd Road in southwest Santa Rosa. Tools, water, gloves and snacks provided by Sonoma County Regional Parks. Registration required. Free event. For more information, email John Ryan at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org. Colgan Creek Trail, 668 Bellevue Ave. Register at bit.ly/3Pg4SOU.

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3INMk67.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3PjZ4Ef.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

ksro.com

Debris Fire in Southwest Santa Rosa Linked to Homeless Camp

Santa Rosa firefighters have managed to put out a debris fire at a homeless encampment. On Monday morning, firefighters were called to a fire in the area of Stony Point Road and Mesa Way. 4 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck and 2 Chief Officers responded to the incident and were able to contain the fire to a fence and debris pile adjacent to a structure on Mesa Way. Investigators are still determining what happened but confirm that it originated in a homeless encampment.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma throws a block party

The 25th Annual Sonoma City Party returns to Sonoma Plaza on Thursday evening, August 5. The no-charge occasion features live music from tribute bands SleaZZy Top, Illegitimate AC/DC, and local jam all-stars Loosely Covered (above). Surreal vaudeville troupe Traveling Spectacular, fronted by surreal vaudevillian Tobias Weinberger, adds a touch of...
SONOMA, CA
7x7.com

The Best Massages in the Bay Area

Politics, wildfires, gas prices, inflation... You need a massage!. One of the brightest benefits of the end of the pandemic? Massage therapy is once again kosher. Though some spas are still requiring proof of vaccination, our longtime favorites are all back to business as usual offering bodywork along with relaxing and cutting-edge enhancements in soul-soothing urban spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmommies.com

Marin Playgrounds: Millennium Playground at San Anselmo Memorial Park

Memorial Park is San Anselmo's most developed public park, and families with young kids will love its Millennium Playground. Created by community volunteers over the course of one week in 2000 and recently renovated in a colorful style, Millennium Playground was designed by the children of San Anselmo and features town themes and landmarks like the seminary and town hall towers and the train depot, complete with locomotive.
SAN ANSELMO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area wants a shot at Mega Millions $830M jackpot

HERCULES, Calif. - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $830 million and Bay Area residents are lining up for a chance to win. It's the third-largest jackpot in the 20 years Mega Millions has been played and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and it could go higher if the ticket-buying rush continues.
HERCULES, CA
ksro.com

Win Tickets To The Sonoma County Fair All Week Long!

The Sonoma County Fair is back! Celebrate “FAIRIDISE” from August 4th through the 14th— (closed Monday, August 8th) There’s a carnival, fair food, daily free entertainment & activities like the DAILY 5pm parade that EVERYONE can join, live music on the Park Stage, beer garden & vendors for shopping!
ksro.com

Rohnert Park House Fire Displaces Two and Causes $200,000 in Damages

A residential fire in Rohnert Park has displaced two people. On Sunday afternoon, someone called in a fire at their neighbor’s house on Michael Way, reporting smoke coming from the roof and an alarm sounding inside. Firefighters arrived and found what appeared to be a small fire in the kitchen with smoke and heat advancing to the second floor. Rohnert Park firefighters got the fire under control with assistance from Gold Ridge Fire, Rancho Adobe Fire and Sonoma County Fire. Investigators are still determining the cause but say it may have been started by a portable air pump that was charging on a desk underneath the stairs. Damage to the residence from the fire and smoke is estimated at about $200,000.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
