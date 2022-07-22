ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Man dead in shooting at Tampa’s IQ Apartments

By Natalie Weber
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8Io0_0gpbykOd00
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting at the IQ Apartments in Tampa that left one man dead.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the shooting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, but when they arrived, they learned that the suspects had driven off. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies believe that the victim and the suspects knew each other. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or report an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigate homicide at Thonotosassa boat ramp

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said a body was found at a Thonotosassa boat ramp. According to the sheriff's office, an adult was found dead with "upper body trauma." The scene is unfolding at Baker Creek Boat Ramp Park on Thonotosassa Road. The view from SkyFOX showed several deputies...
THONOTOSASSA, FL
WFLA

St. Pete landscaper exposed himself to kids while working in their yard, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Monday for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of small children back in November, according to police. St. Petersburg police said that Paul Ernest Muzychko, 41, was doing yard work in a family’s backyard on Nov. 21, 2021, while one of the family’s children, a 5-year-old, was watching through the kitchen window.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man found dead near Lake Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The discovery of a man's body Tuesday near Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County is now considered a homicide, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were called around 7:45 a.m. to respond to the area of Thonotosassa Road, located just south of the lake, on a report of a person who was on the ground.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Homicide investigation opened after body found in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it's conducting a homicide investigation in Thonotosassa after a body was found Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies went to the 12000 block of Thonotosassa Road after a body was reported in the area. Deputies found the body of a man with what they described as "upper body trauma."
THONOTOSASSA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
cw34.com

Bodycam footage: suspect killed in early morning shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — An altercation with Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies led to a foot chase, stand-off and shooting early Sunday morning. HSCO deputies responded to a call at 12:42 a.m., after residents reported gunfire at the Bristol Bay Apartments in Tampa. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies were told that two men has gotten into an argument and fought over a woman at a party at the complex. As the fight moved outside, the suspect, Jonathan Huertas Reyes, 32, shot at the other man multiple times. The sheriff's department reported no one was injured during this altercation.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Person on motorcycle dead in Tampa crash, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. — A person driving on a motorcycle died in a crash around 7:43 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, deputies say. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the accident only involved the motorcycle and no other cars. Westbound Waters was closed between Twin Lakes Boulevard and Claonia Street while...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Iq Apartments#The Sheriff S Office
ABC Action News WFTS

Hillsborough Sheriff calls former volunteer's actions "monstrous"

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a former volunteer employee allegedly sexually battered two adults before taking his own life. The sheriff's department said early Monday morning, Edward Brito battered two adults in a home in Riverview. HCSO said the battery happened one month...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Meth, fentanyl found during Clearwater drug house bust: police

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Clearwater residents were arrested Monday on charges of operating a drug house, according to arrest documents. Clearwater police said Bruce Rohrbach and Hannah Hockman were charged after officers conducted three controlled buys at a home on Chenango Avenue. One of the controlled buys involved an undercover officer purchasing fentanyl powder for $80, according to an affidavit.
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

Contractor Found Dead in Gulfport Attic

A contractor was found dead while working in the attic of a Gulfport home July 11. The Gulfport Police Department said coworkers found 54-year-old James Long dead “after going up into the attic crawl space to do work.”. The home is located near 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard...
GULFPORT, FL
WFLA

Tampa man shoots and kills roommate, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested for shooting and killing his roommate on Friday, according to the Tampa Police Department. A release from Tampa police said they received a call at around 4:42 a.m. from a man in Sulphur Springs who said he got into a fight with his roommate and shot him.
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Deputies in Florida fatally shoot man who grabbed firearm

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Deputies fatally shot a man who they say grabbed a firearm early Sunday following a chase that started when they were called to a Florida apartment complex because the man had fired shots at a rival outside a party, authorities said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy