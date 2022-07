Recently the Shenandoah City Council gave Shenandoah Police Chief Troye Dunlap the nod to add a much-needed K-9 to the streets of Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police Chief Troye Dunlap said he thinks it will be a good thing to have a K-9 for narcotics as well as protection for the officers. Maui has already buddied up to the Chief as he tries to crawl in his lap and lick his ear. Officer Duenas was the one selected to start training with Maui, a Belgian Malinois. Duenas spent 8 weeks, 8 hours a day for a total of 280 hours of training at Integrity K-9 Academy in Huntsville. The training was done rain or shine being outside in the intense heat. There were also several night sessions. Last Friday, Duenas and Maui completed the first phase of the training which enabled the pair to hit the streets of Shenandoah. Duenas said Maui has already become accustomed to living with family and knows when to turn the work switch off. Integrity K-9 is located just east of Huntsville on a 10-acre site that backs up to 900 acres of National Forest. Many departments in Texas have selected Integrity as a source for their K-9s. They train not just the dogs but the handlers also. Just recently they have begun training pets. Families who have a dog and are wanting them trained for basic obedience.

SHENANDOAH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO