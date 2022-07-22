ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, GA

‘We Want to Know Why’: Parents Say They Were Kept in the Dark After Daughter’s Patrol Car Death

By Eileen Grench
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Georgia woman who died in police custody last week after officers were called to help her in the midst of a mental health episode left behind 3-year-old twins who still don’t know they lost their mother, family members told The Daily Beast. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was...

Tonya Bauer
4d ago

if there's seatbelt laws and I have to wear a seatbelt in my own personal vehicle then why shouldn't it be the same when I'm in a patrol car civilians aren't afforded any protection when the city in the backseat of a patrol car in case of an accident which obviously happened here if she had been seat belted in I bet you she wouldn't have fallen out I'd Sue the pants off of them they are criminally negligent in her death

Sade' Simone ❤️
2d ago

Unless she had the strength like incredible hulk there is no way she should have been able to kick open a door... it was most likely unlocked she some how managed to open it and jumped out... My heart goes out to her babies 💗

