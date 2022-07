The Detroit Tigers are reportedly open for business at the trade deadline. There are three players the Atlanta Braves should consider acquiring. The MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, as teams can move and/or acquire players by Aug. 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET. There were teams expected to sell at the deadline, such as the Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, and Cincinnati Reds. Now, there is a new team to add to the sellers list.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO