Detroit neighbors say blighted home is barely standing

In Michigan and in metro Detroit, you’re never too far from the water, and that means you’re also never too far from dining on the waterfront. In metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to grab a drink and a bite to eat while soaking up the sun and sitting near the water. From fresh fish to burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more, we have a list of the best places to dine along the waterfront in metro Detroit.
Detroit — The city is moving to offer nearly $1.3 million to protesters in five pending lawsuits, the vast majority going to Detroit Will Breathe which has alleged Detroit officers used excessive force during the George Floyd protests in 2020. The Detroit City Council in its last seven-hour session...
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Detroit Jazz Festival Announces Local Artists Scheduled to Perform. Detroit Jazz Festival presented...
Most of us probably took breakfast for granted when we were younger. Then we got a little older and realized how fantastic the meal was. Hash browns, sausages, omelets, pancakes, waffles, fruits, and so on make unique and satisfying combinations. In a city with a diverse population like Detroit, it...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police had no updates on the case of Jacob Hills, the Grand Blanc teen who was found dead in the city this week. Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of the 18-year-old. He went missing over the weekend and his vehicle was found abandoned in Dearborn Heights.
Mexican food is one of those cuisines that anyone can enjoy, no matter their taste. Sweet, savory, spicy, it has it all. So, you can imagine how many fantastic opportunities there are to enjoy Mexican cuisine in a big city. I enjoy Mexican cuisine, so I compiled this list of...
Detroit is known for producing some pretty amazing things, like music and automobiles, and now thanks to a local Botanist some rare, exotic plants being produced here in the city. “I grow and sale rare tropical plants and I became the “Rare Plant Fairy” because I grant people plant wishes,”...
(WWJ) The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless problems — including sending the price of housing skyrocketing across the U.S. But in Detroit, a lamentable lack of affordable housing was already a major issue that the pandemic made much worse. In a new episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ's Zach...
DETROIT – Affordable eyewear is making its way to Detroiters this fall. Eye Care for Detroit will be offering frames for $17 or a $17.01 discount. An estimated 40,000 Detroiters will have access to this offer. The offer will be applied to over 120 eyeglass frames. “Thousands of Detroit...
Detroit’s Cass Corridor is losing another dining option for the rest of the summer. The Peterboro, which has been serving contemporary Chinese American fare for the past seven years, is closing its doors for the next few months. General Manager for Detroit Optimist Society Adam Russell said in an...
The Detroit City Council approved a nearly $1.7 million contract for the demolition of a portion of the storied Packard Plant, ending the saga to raze the 40-acre site on the city's east side.
The $1.685 million contract, set to be paid using American Rescue Plan Act pandemic funding, was awarded to Homrich Wrecking Inc., a demolition contractor headquartered in Carleton with operating facilities in Detroit. Homrich Wrecking was the sole contractor to bid on the project.
When you think of hot dogs in Detroit, most likely your mind immediately goes to the traditional coney dog. For decades, establishments have been battling for the title of the best coney dog, but what about all of the other incredible hot dogs in Metro Detroit? Who is speaking for the unique dogs with international toppings and intriguing ingredients? These are the places you have to check out if you’re a true hot dog fan. And who knows? Maybe you’ll be convinced of a new best in town…
