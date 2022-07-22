ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit neighbors say blighted home is barely standing

By Ingrid Kelley
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a...

www.fox2detroit.com

visitdetroit.com

Enjoy dining outside along the waterfront at these restaurants in metro Detroit

In Michigan and in metro Detroit, you’re never too far from the water, and that means you’re also never too far from dining on the waterfront. In metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to grab a drink and a bite to eat while soaking up the sun and sitting near the water. From fresh fish to burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more, we have a list of the best places to dine along the waterfront in metro Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit offers to pay Black Lives Matter protesters nearly $1.3 million

Detroit — The city is moving to offer nearly $1.3 million to protesters in five pending lawsuits, the vast majority going to Detroit Will Breathe which has alleged Detroit officers used excessive force during the George Floyd protests in 2020. The Detroit City Council in its last seven-hour session...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Senior citizen attacked by teenager in parking lot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A Detroit senior citizen is recovering from a brutal attack just outside her home on the city’s east side. Louise Hill says a teenage girl started beating her, and it got worse from there. Hill is 73, and she’s been beaten and bruised, and luckily part...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Grab Breakfast in Detroit

Most of us probably took breakfast for granted when we were younger. Then we got a little older and realized how fantastic the meal was. Hash browns, sausages, omelets, pancakes, waffles, fruits, and so on make unique and satisfying combinations. In a city with a diverse population like Detroit, it...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'It All Comes Down to $1,600 for Baby Shower Gifts' - Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

The government's battle with Kwame Kilpatrick surfaced publicly again on Tuesday when the Detroit News reported that the federal court has ordered the seizure of money from crowdfunding accounts belonging to the former mayor and his wife. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed garnishment notices earlier this month against Kilpatrick and...
restaurantclicks.com

Detroit’s Ultimate Mexican Food Guide

Mexican food is one of those cuisines that anyone can enjoy, no matter their taste. Sweet, savory, spicy, it has it all. So, you can imagine how many fantastic opportunities there are to enjoy Mexican cuisine in a big city. I enjoy Mexican cuisine, so I compiled this list of...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit’s Plant Fairy is creating magic

Detroit is known for producing some pretty amazing things, like music and automobiles, and now thanks to a local Botanist some rare, exotic plants being produced here in the city. “I grow and sale rare tropical plants and I became the “Rare Plant Fairy” because I grant people plant wishes,”...
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Mom of slain teen says he would ‘do anything for anybody,’ was victim of set-up

An investigation continues into the apparent homicide of a teenager whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a Detroit basement on Monday. Jacob Hills, 18, went missing July 23. HIs car was abandoned near Telegraph and Ford roads in Dearborn Heights, not far from the apartment complex where his body was discovered, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit with gunshot wounds

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 18-year-old from Grand Blanc whose body was found early Monday. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said that the death of Jacob Hills is being investigated as a murder after he was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit garage early Monday morning.
fox2detroit.com

Teen wounded in accidental shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old was shot in the leg on the city's west side at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the shooting is suspected to be an accident at the apartments at 15850 Joy Road, near the Southfield freeway. The boy was transported to a local hospital...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$17 frames for Detroiters in need of new prescription glasses

DETROIT – Affordable eyewear is making its way to Detroiters this fall. Eye Care for Detroit will be offering frames for $17 or a $17.01 discount. An estimated 40,000 Detroiters will have access to this offer. The offer will be applied to over 120 eyeglass frames. “Thousands of Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The Peterboro restaurant in Detroit closes for the summer

Detroit’s Cass Corridor is losing another dining option for the rest of the summer. The Peterboro, which has been serving contemporary Chinese American fare for the past seven years, is closing its doors for the next few months. General Manager for Detroit Optimist Society Adam Russell said in an...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit City Council approves $1.7 million contract to demolish portion of Packard Plant

The Detroit City Council approved a nearly $1.7 million contract for the demolition of a portion of the storied Packard Plant, ending the saga to raze the 40-acre site on the city's east side. The $1.685 million contract, set to be paid using American Rescue Plan Act pandemic funding, was awarded to Homrich Wrecking Inc., a demolition contractor headquartered in Carleton with operating facilities in Detroit. Homrich Wrecking was the sole contractor to bid on the project. ...
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

These hot dogs give coneys a run for their money

When you think of hot dogs in Detroit, most likely your mind immediately goes to the traditional coney dog. For decades, establishments have been battling for the title of the best coney dog, but what about all of the other incredible hot dogs in Metro Detroit? Who is speaking for the unique dogs with international toppings and intriguing ingredients? These are the places you have to check out if you’re a true hot dog fan. And who knows? Maybe you’ll be convinced of a new best in town…
DETROIT, MI

