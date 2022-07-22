ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two loaded handguns seized after man flees police checkpoint, authorities say

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORKVILLE — A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he fled from a law enforcement checkpoint with two loaded handguns late Thursday night, according to the Yorkville Police Department. Police said a STOP-DWI checkpoint was set up in...

iheart.com

Two Time Convicted Tully Man Arrested For Having 3D Printed Handguns

Lafayette, N.Y. - Onondaga County Sheriff’s say a Tully man is facing multiple firearm charges following a domestic incident. Earlier this month Deputies responded to a home in Lafayette for a man who was verbally threatening woman. They discovered, 37 year old Daniel Seils of Tully, a two-time convicted felon, had several guns inside the apartment.
TULLY, NY
WWLP

Rome PD charge man with felony drug possession

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has reported that a man has been charged with a felony after allegedly being caught with over ~42 grams of methamphetamine on July, 25th. Around 4:40 pm on Monday, officers pulled over a vehicle on the 300 block of South Jay...
ROME, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge woman with reckless endangerment

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman has been charged after allegedly parking in a crosswalk outside of the Oneida County Office Building and then driving away while speaking to a deputy with her young children as passengers. Around 11:37 am...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Onondaga County deputies seize 3D printed guns, weapon parts from home

3D printers have been used to make just about everything over the past few years, but deputies are now worried they have become a deadly tool. On July 16, after responding to a domestic violence call, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office recovered multiple weapons and gun parts, produced entirely on these devices.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Halfmoon man forces himself on woman at park

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, St. Johnsville Police responded to a report of a sexual assault that had taken place at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Upon arrival, officers were met by a woman who reported that she had been lured to a location in the park by an unknown man, where she was then restrained and sexually assaulted, police said. The victim was taken to Little Falls Hospital by family members, where she was treated and released.
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: UPD identifies victim in dirt bike accident

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the victim of the dirt bike accident that occurred on Sunday, July 24th. 33-year-old Edwin Ayuso of Utica was killed in a motor vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Eagle Street and West Street in Utica.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

UPD investigating shooting on Noyes Street

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on July 24th and is asking the public for their assistance. According to police, at around 5:45 am on Sunday, officers arrived at the 1200 block of Noyes Street after reports of a shooting. On the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the upper arm. They learned that the victim and his family were home when they allegedly saw an unidentified individual trying to break into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. When they went outside to confront this person, the suspect allegedly took out a handgun from a book and fired a single bullet in their direction, which hit the victim in the arm.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Arrest made in Lawrence Street shooting

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Saturday July 23, at around 9:57 P.M., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Lawrence Street for a shooting with Injuries call. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers located a 40-year-old male who was shot in the back. The victim was transported to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, handgun and drugs recovered in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two Amsterdam men are in custody, one on bail and one without, each facing drugs and weapons charges in Saratoga Springs. At approximately 03:45am on Saturday, members of the Saratoga Springs Police Department Patrol Division and Investigations Division were working a combined enforcement detail specifically concentrating on the downtown business district when Investigator Rich Arpei and Patrol Officer Stephanie Herman observed two suspicious males in a parking lot on Caroline Street.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WKTV

Woman dies in house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A 35-year-old woman died in a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden late Monday night, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. While her 12-year-old son was able to escape, Brittany Jones did not make it out of the burning home. The victim's mother and others at the scene say Jones did come out of the home initially before going back inside, but it is not clear why she reentered the home.
CAMDEN, NY
WKTV

Yorkville police make gun arrest while conducting DWI road check

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing charges after Yorkville police found two guns during a Stop DWI road check Thursday night. According to police, 20-year-old Cameron Major drove up to the check point around 10:20 p.m. and officers observed several vehicle and traffic violations. Major was asked to pull to the side of the road for further investigation. Once stopped, police say Major grabbed a backpack and ran from the vehicle as an officer approached him.

