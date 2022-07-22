ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Yacht Club’s Race to Mackinac set to kick off Saturday

By Kelly Davis, Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KRG3_0gpbw8dS00

CHICAGO — Boat crews are preparing to set sail for Mackinac Island.

Sailors from all over the world are flocking to Monroe Harbor in Chicago, where starting Saturday morning, hundreds of sailboat crews will begin the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.

While some crews view sailing as a hobby or a good way to stay in shape, one crew in particular—Warrior Sailing—uses the 333-mile race to Mackinac Island as a means to overcome challenges on and off the water.

“If we called it group therapy no one would show up,” said Ben Poucher, director of Warrior Sailing. “But now we have group therapy for like 36 hours straight on a boat.”

Warrior Sailing is a nationwide program that aims to provide maritime education and outreach for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans, according to their website. The goal of the program is to reconnect “veterans to the camaraderie and teamwork previously found in military service.”

“It gets us out of our minds and out of our diseases and disabilities,” said Stephanie English, who worked for the Air Force. “It gets us back into team work and things we excelled in as military.”

The race itself varies in length of time, as the fastest winner ever took first place in 18 hours, 50 minutes and 32 seconds, while the first ever winner of the event took home gold with a time of 52 hours, 17 minutes and 50 seconds. For more information on the history of the race, visit the Race to Mackinac’s website.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
recordpatriot.com

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a list of 20 photos that exemplify what life was like in Chicago during the 1950s.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

The Super Bowl of Aviation flies into Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wisc, — While Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is often known as one of the busiest in the world for air traffic, for one week a year, that title heads north, about 120 miles.  Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is the home of the Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, AirVenture Convention.  The event, which […]
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mackinac Island#Vehicles#Boat#The Air Force
977wmoi.com

NASCAR Hitting the Streets of Chicago in 2023

NASCAR is coming to Chicago. The race won’t be at the Chicagoland Motor Speedway in Joliet but rather in downtown Chicago. The racecourse will be a first of its kind in NASCAR history – only being on city streets. Ben Kennedy a Senior Vice President with NASCAR says...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chef Dominque Tougne, Chicago’s Ambassador of French Culture, Dies at 56

Chicago’s culinary world and French community are mourning the loss of Chez Moi chef Dominque Tougne. Tougne, who opened another restaurant, French Quiche, in 2020, died on Wednesday, July 20, after suffering a heart attack. He was 56. Long before the burly, bald chef resembling French comic book character...
CHICAGO, IL
edmidentity.com

Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times, Festival Map, and Essential Info

Heading to Lollapalooza this year? Stay in the know with all the essential info, including the set times, festival map, what not to bring, and more!. Lollapalooza is one of the biggest weekends in Chicago, and the festival is quickly approaching. Fans couldn’t be more excited to make their return to Grant Park on July 28-31 to experience four days of great music, delicious food, and all-around good vibes. With nine stages and over 170 artists to check out, the stacked lineup hosts many established artists and rising talent that you won’t want to miss.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
nypressnews.com

You can’t go dome again

Forgive me for lapsing into Yiddishkeit. But to see the mayor drag out the dome will-o-wisp, like a much-adored toddler’s blankie now worn to a nubbin, and wave it over her head, as if it were an original genius divination of her own — it taps into a well of deep Chicago nostalgia. It makes me want to set up a cart in Maxwell Street and start selling bottles of Professor Steinberg’s Amazing Old World Cure-All.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Pilcher Park in Joliet, Illinois

Lisa lives near Pilcher Park and loves accessing the park to explore nature and wildlife. Pilcher Park is located on land that used to belong to the Higginbotham family, who settled the area in the early 1800s. Hickory Creek, which runs through the forest preserve, also ran directly through the Higginbotham family farm. Harlow Higginbotham sold the acreage to Robert Pilcher in 1920, who then turned around and donated the land to the Joliet Park District. It is located on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
JOLIET, IL
WIFR

Former IL gov. defends Soldier Field’s good name

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) -Soldier Field is nearly synonymous with the Chicago Bears, but one former Illinois politician is bringing attention to the meaning behind the name he’s fighting to defend. The dedicated war memorial built almost a century ago with public funds has long been the subject of a...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Great American Lobster Fest To Return In September

An epic lobster festival is coming back September 2-4th, making a triumphant return to the Windy City. The 7th annual seafood event is taking place at the iconic Navy Pier and is known as the midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival.  With fresh live lobster flown in from the East Coast, The Great American Lobster Fest also delivers on all forms of entertainment with live music, special performances, family-friendly activities, and unique arts and crafts vendors. There will also be a bevy of additional food options and beverages to choose from. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy