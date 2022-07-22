ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Bryan County

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5lMk_0gpbvxA700
FILE – A banner welcomes Hyundai Motor Group to their future home at the Bryan County mega-site in Ellabell, Ga., Friday, May 20, 2022. Georgia officials… Read More

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The state of Georgia and local governments are giving $1.8 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to Hyundai Motor Group in exchange for the automaker building its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah, according to the signed agreement disclosed Friday.

The deal calls for Hyundai to invest $5.5 billion in its Georgia plant and hire 8,100 workers. It’s the largest economic development deal in the state’s history and comes just months after Georgia closed another major deal with electric vehicle maker Rivian to build a factory in the state.

“Not only do these generational projects solidify our spot at the vanguard of the EV transition, but they also ensure that thousands of Georgians across the state will benefit from the jobs of the future,” Pat Wilson, the state’s economic development commissioner, said in a statement.

Hyundai executives and Gov. Brian Kemp announced the deal in May with a champagne toast at the project’s sprawling 2,900 acre (1,170 hectare) site in Bryan County, west of Savannah. Hyundai plans to start construction on the plant next year and begin producing up to 300,000 vehicles per year in 2025. The new factory also will produce vehicle batteries.

But officials declined to reveal what incentives the automaker had been promised until after the agreement was signed.

The package disclosed Friday is worth roughly $300 million more than incentives promised to Rivian. It amounts to Georgia and four counties in the Savannah area giving Hyundai about $228,000 per job created.

Georgia officials insist it’s a worthwhile investment. Wilson said Hyundai’s payroll at the new plant is expected to reach $4.7 billion over 10 years. Parts suppliers are expected to create thousands of additional jobs in the state.

The $1.8 billion in incentives is easily the largest subsidy package a U.S. state has ever promised for an automotive plant, said Greg LeRoy, executive director Good Jobs First, a group skeptical of subsidies to private companies.

“That’s inherently super-risky,” LeRoy said, “because you’re betting a huge amount on one company and one facility.”

Local governments are giving Hyundai more than $472 million in property tax breaks, though Hyundai will pay more than $357 million in lieu of taxes over a 26-year period starting in 2023.

The company will also receive more than $212 million in state income tax credits, at $5,250 per job over five years. If Hyundai didn’t owe that much state corporate income tax, Georgia would instead give the company personal income taxes collected from Hyundai workers.

The state and local governments spent $86 million to purchase the plant site. And the state will spend $200 million on road construction and improvements, plus $50 million more to help fund construction, machinery and equipment. Sales tax exemptions on construction materials and machinery expenses are estimated to cost $396 million.

Georgia officials say the deal requires Hyundai to pay back a portion of the incentives if the company falls below 80% of promised investment or employment.

Kia, another subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group, got more than $450 million in incentives for its plant in West Point, southwest of Atlanta. Georgia has promised SK Innovation $300 million in incentives for a $2.6 billion, 2,600-worker battery plant that the Korean company is building northeast of Atlanta.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah port breaks cargo records amid import surge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah saw record-breaking cargo volumes this past fiscal year amid a surge in imports and West Coast backlogs that prompted shippers to reroute goods to the East Coast. The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that its docks in Savannah handled nearly 5.8...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

Regulators amend and then approve Georgia Power energy plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia utility regulators on Thursday approved a plan that would shut down a number of Georgia Power Co.’s coal-fired power plants, but keep two units at a Cartersville power plant around until at least 2025. The decision came as the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to meet electricity demand […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Cars
Bryan County, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
WJCL

South Carolina to cut prices with tax-free weekend

South Carolina's annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday is right around the corner, just in time for students' return to the classroom. Back-to-school shoppers will get a break from sales tax from Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7. Shoppers can purchase eligible items in-store or online without paying the state's...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Pat Wilson
charltoncountyherald.com

Fall came early in Southeast Georgia

Driving back and to from Kingsland just got a little more scenic. The trees along the popular highway now sport rare colors for Southeast Georgia — reds and oranges. While Charlton County itself experiences a mild fall, this foliage is due to a local electric company conducting active right of way maintenance.
KINGSLAND, GA
multihousingnews.com

ACRE Breaks Ground Near Savannah

The development is expected to be delivered in 2024. Asia Capital Real Estate has broken ground on Pepper Hall, a 331-unit community in the Bluffton-Hilton Head area of S.C. The project will be developed in partnership with Southeast Partners and is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.
SAVANNAH, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's how Georgia could spend its $5B surplus

ATLANTA — The state has more money than it can spend -- $5 billion. It's the result of a surging economy supplemented by federal stimulus money. What to do with it could include sending more government checks to taxpayers. Despite its riches, Georgia has problems. There’s a backlog of expensive state-funded construction projects. State prisons are understaffed and schools are always looking for teachers. And $5 billion of surplus could effectively attack some of those problems.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Hyundai Motor Group#The State Of Georgia#Rivian#Ev#Georgians
The Georgia Sun

These are the 10 wealthiest counties in Georgia

A new study has revealed the 10 wealthiest counties in the state of Georgia. The study uses metrics like per capita investment income, median home value, and per capita income to make its determinations. According to the study from SmartAsset, residents in Fulton County rank among the wealthiest in Georgia....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
The Georgia Sun

Famous actors from Georgia

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
GEORGIA STATE
WTGS

Former Port of Savannah employee to pay almost $40,000 after bomb threat hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Toombs County man has been ordered to repay the cost for shutting down a Port of Savannah facility with a phoned-in bomb threat, officials say. Elliott Sherman, aka “Amir Turner,” 23, was ordered to pay $38,400 in restitution after pleading guilty to False Information and Hoaxes, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can’t question fake elector

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday. Superior Court Judge Robert...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy