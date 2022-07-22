ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

American Airlines passenger: Blood was ‘running down my face’ after severe turbulence on flight

By Niko Clemmons
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgMln_0gpbvwHO00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An American Airlines passenger said he was covered in blood after his flight from Tampa to Nashville experienced severe turbulence on Wednesday.

The plane made an emergency landing in Birmingham, Alabama. 8 people, including 6 passengers and 2 crew members, suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Travis Hamilton, a passenger on Wednesday’s flight, was on his way to Nashville to participate in a charity golf tournament. He was in the airplane bathroom when, about an hour into the flight, it felt like he was being whipped around on a roller coaster,” he said.

“Before I could finish washing my hands, I was on the roof of the bathroom,” Hamilton remembered. “Up and down. 10 seconds.”

When it stopped, all Hamilton could see was blood, he said.

“I looked in the mirror and it was kind of running down my face.”

After kicking his way out the bathroom, Hamilton said he saw chaos throughout the cabin.

“Oxygen masks were down,” Hamilton said. “Babies were screaming. Everybody’s kind of like, ‘What just happened?'”

Hamilton then realized he wasn’t the only one who was hurt.

“The one stewardess, man, she was messed up,” Hamilton said. “There’s blood just all over her face and the other one couldn’t hardly turn her head or neck or anything.”

A spokeswoman for American Airlines had previously issued a statement on Wednesday’s flight, saying the plane — an Embraer E175 — had experienced “unexpected turbulence” but landed without incident in Birmingham.

Hamilton, however, feels the airline should be penalized.

“The fact they gave less than a minute warning to put on our seatbelt, they need to be held accountable for it,” Hamilton claimed.

Hamilton was also checked by fire-rescue team upon landing, having suffered a small cut on his head. For his troubles, Hamilton said the airline offered a $12 meal voucher and AAdvantage miles — which wasn’t good enough, in his opinion.

“That’s very rude,” he said.

Hamilton eventually made it to his intended destination in Nashville.

Comments / 0

 

HipHopDX.com

Tampa Rapper Rollie Bands Murdered Minutes After Challenging His 'Opps' To Pull Up

Tampa, FL – Aspiring Tampa, Florida rapper Rollie Bands was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend minutes after challenging his enemies to meet him at his apartment. According to Fox 13, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies said officers were investigating a murder at IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard on Friday (July 22).
TAMPA, FL
People

Two Flight Attendants and Six Passengers Injured After Flight Hits Sudden Severe Turbulence

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted this week due to severe turbulence that left several injured. The flight was headed from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville on Wednesday with 56 passengers onboard, and was forced to land in Birmingham, Alabama, after hitting unexpected turbulence over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle, officials said per the Associated Press. The plane landed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KMBC.com

8 people injured after unexpected turbulence diverted a plane, airline says

Eight people were injured when an American Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, hit "unexpected turbulence" on Wednesday, according to the airline. The plane, an Embraer 170 operated by American regional carrier Envoy Air, was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama, where it landed safely, American Airlines spokesperson Curtis Blessing told CNN.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

A couple fell in love with this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Emily Valdez had fallen in love: with her fiancé, of course, but with a wedding venue, too. She’d scoured the internet looking at photos and reading reviews. Eventually, she’d found it – a venue that fit her family’s needs – a place she’d be proud to make a lifelong commitment to her partner. She scheduled and attended a tour, and she loved the venue even more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in head-on crash in Trussville Monday morning

A 28-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision in Trussville Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County coroner, 28-year-old Pamela Gonzales-Pena was driving a Honda Accord that crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler head-on. The crash happened in the 400 block of Main Street in Trussville just...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
