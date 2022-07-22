Report: Pirates deal Vogelbach to Mets

According to multiple reports the Pirates have traded designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets.

Both the Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey and Audacy insider Jon Heyman are reporting the move.

The Pirates are reportedly getting relief pitcher Colin Holderman in return for Vogelbach.

Holderman has a 4-0 record with an ERA of 2.04 over 15 games. He has 18 strike outs over 17.2 inning pitched with seven walks.

The 6'7" 2016 ninth round pick by the Mets, has held opponent batting average to .186 and stranded all eight of his inherited runners this season as well.

Vogelbach was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI and had and OPS of .769.

Vogelbach also played a little first, five total innings.

The move would also explain why the Pirates have not released a lineup for their second-half start against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park.

The Pirates have also made moves in designating catcher Michael Perez for assignment and activated outfielder Greg Allen from the 60-day IL.