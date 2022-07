Photo credit Rod Sanford/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

(WWJ) - The UAW's quadrennial constitutional convention begins in Detroit on Monday.

While some of it will be business as usual, for the first time, the UAW will use direct elections to select their leaders, this following years of corruption.

In a new Daily J, WWJ's Zach Clark explores the question -- Is the UAW fixable?