EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon22, the local organizing committee for the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, reports an "astonishing" last day of competition for the event. The final session started off with a bang with Tobi Amusan of Nigeria breaking the world record in the 100m hurdles semifinals in a stunning time of 12.12. Amusan went on to comfortably win the gold medal in the final in an even faster, wind-aided time of 12.06 (+2.5). Britany Anderson of Jamaica won silver (12.23) and defending Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the bronze in an identical time; the two were separated by just .005 seconds.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO