ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Quecreek mine rescue 20th anniversary – miners, rescuers recount the events as they revisit the site

By Jack McCune, Jordan Mansberger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNqF7_0gpbtcwW00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The nine miners and people that helped rescued them are revisiting the Quecreek Mine site 20 years after they were trapped.

People from all across the country will visit the site Friday and will continue with more activities on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see rescue presentations and hear first-hand experiences of the rescue.

All are welcome for Saturday’s events. There will be food trucks, children’s activities, raffles and giveaways. You can view the full itinerary here .

“The fact that everyone that came here checked their ego at the door. And said whatever it takes, we’re gonna make this rescue happen,” Bill Arnold, owner of the farm where the rescue was made and now director of Quecreek Mine Rescue, said. “Guys that would normally be competing with each other for jobs were helping each other when they were broke down. Everyone brought their A-game.”

$80,000 fundraiser by Central PA content creator funds gaming systems at Geisinger

Rather than boasting about their own efforts, the miners had more to say about their rescuers and the Somerset community. They became trapped after the mine flooded.

“They’re the heroes,” rescued miner, Ronald Hileman, said. “They’re the ones that got us out of there [with] the endless hours that they put in 24/7 for that many days. They’e the heroes. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”

The rescue happened just 10 months after the plane crash in Shanksville – just a 20 minute drive from the rescue site – during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Mark Schweiker, who famously stayed at the site during the entire rescue to help in any way he could, gave his own remarks on the efforts of the miners and rescuers during a speech on Friday.

“We’re gonna help our neighbors,” Schweiker said. “You are family. That’s why. Just want you to know that.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

After visiting the site Friday and Saturday, the rescued miners will then be honored Sunday at the Pittsburgh Pirates game for Miner’s Night. The miners will throw out the first pitch and t-shirts into the crowd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Free rain barrels available in Blair County

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — NatureWorks Park is giving away free rain barrels to Blair County residents Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. The park has about 55 barrels to give out. So, it’s first come first serve. According to the park officials, rain barrels […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Central Pa Recovery Walk & Rally takes place in August

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central Pa Recovery Walk and Rally will take place next Saturday. On August 6, the annual walk will be held to celebrate recovery and to break the stigma surrounding addiction. The walk starts at the Legion Park in Hollidaysburg at North Juniata Street Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. The walk ends […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County bridge to be named after Vietnam soldier

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -The Irvona Veterans Memorial Committee and Irvona Borough Council are dedicating a bridge to a local soldier. The soldier who was from Irvona was killed in action in Vietnam. The bridge is being dedicated to PFC Lynn Ladelle Stephenson. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 6 at 2 p.m. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quecreek Mine Rescue#Rescuers#Pittsburgh Pirates#Central Pa#Geisinger Rather
WTAJ

32-mile detour coming to Route 829 in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that carries Route 829 over North Spring Creek in Cass Township will close Monday, August 1 to replace the bridge, PennDOT announced Monday. The closure will create a 32-mile detour that will follow Route 655 to Mapleton, U.S 22 West and back to Route 829. The detour will […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson and Indiana counties to host free license plate replacement events

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement and state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) are hosting three free license plate replacement events in August for those that have become illegible. The events will be in Jefferson County and Indiana County. Drivers will need their unexpired state driver’s license and vehicle registration card. Law enforcement will inspect […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire Department responds to house fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One firefighter was sent to the hospital after battling a house fire Tuesday afternoon The Alum Bank volunteer fire department responded to the house fire in Pleasantville. The fire started at 3:30 p.m. on July 26 at 116 Lovely Lane. The family believes that the fire originated in the garage […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quecreek, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
City
Shanksville, PA
WTAJ

Hit and run suspect at large in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — West Hills Regional Police Department is searching for the person responsible for a hit and run that took place in Westmont Borough Monday. On July 25 around 4:10 p.m. on Wyoming Street, police were told by witnesses that a 2009-2013 green Subaru Forester struck another car. The suspect’s vehicle will have […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gardners Candies at the Logan Valley Mall closing store

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One Gardners Candies location is closing its door after 45 years. The candy and ice cream store in the Logan Valley Mall is closing its doors Wednesday, July 27. Now don’t panic yet, you can still find a Gardners Candies location in Altoona. They will still be open at their […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT to hold meeting for Altoona road construction

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will hold a public meeting to discuss the construction plans for Frankstown Road in Altoona. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, July […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

’77 hours of sheer hell’

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker says Quecreek rescue proof miracles do happen. Twenty years ago this week, Gov. Mark Schweiker stepped to a podium in an abandoned Somerset County grocery store converted to a makeshift media center, pumped both fists in the air and proclaimed that against all odds, nine men trapped 240 feet underground for 77 hours had been rescued from the Quecreek Mine.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Man killed following two-vehicle crash in Blair Co.

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — State Police in Hollidaysburg say one person was killed Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash along Woodbury Pike in Taylor Township, Blair County. Investigators say the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. when the driver of a Subaru Legacy crossed into the northbound lane...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man dies while swimming in Youghiogheny River

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Circle of Hope gets new lighting after vandalism

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Circle of Hope monument in Tuckahoe Park in Altoona received lighting upgrades on Tuesday, July 26 after a vandalism attempt. The upgrades come after it was vandalized back in June. The non-profit Families United for Change started the area in 2020. The area features a human statue, benches, and multiple messages […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Caught on video: Attempted armed robbery at Altoona pizza shop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An attempted armed robbery Saturday night at a pizza shop was caught on video and a reward is being offered to anyone that has information. At around 7:50 p.m. on July 23, video shows a person walk into Michael’s Pizzeria at 2204 4th Street with a gun and then points it at […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One dead after tree falls into trailer park in Venango County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is dead after a tree fell during a severe thunderstorm in Uniontown, Venango County.The area experienced wind gusts up to around 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service reported the large tree fell onto two trailers in the Idlewood Trailer Park on Maplewood Drive just before 1:30.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
WTAJ

WTAJ

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy