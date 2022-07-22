ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of SW Naito to temporarily close next week for graffiti cleanup

By Gabby Urenda
 4 days ago
"Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will need to use alternative routes."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers in Southwest Portland should be on the lookout for a temporary closure that could impact their commute.

Multnomah County announced that the northbound lanes of Southwest Naito Parkway between Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest Yamhill Street will temporarily close on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews will be removing graffiti on the bridge. For this to happen, a contractor working on the Morrison Bridge will need to put equipment on this section of the road.

“Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians will need to use alternative routes,” the county said in an announcement. “The Morrison Bridge Paint Project began in January 2022 and will continue until fall 2023.”

