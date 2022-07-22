The 7 most shocking Victoria's Secret revelations from Hulu's "Angels and Demons" docuseries

Underneath such profound messages, however, was a darker tale of exploitation, abuse and powerful predators. At the forefront of it all was the company's CEO Leslie "Les" Wexner and its CMO Ed Razek. In the background were their closest acquaintances, which included now-convicted sex offenders Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Hulu's latest documentary, "Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons," exposes these unsettling connections over the course of three episodes. The feature also spotlights journalists, writers, attorneys, former Victoria's Secret models and former employees who explore the rise and fall of America's most prominent lingerie company.

Les Wexner's achieves his lingerie dreams acquiring Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret was actually founded by Roy and Gaye Raymond, a married couple who sought to help men feel more comfortable while lingerie shopping for their wives. They created a catalog, through which ordering by mail allowed for remote purchases.

In 1982, just five years after its inception, Victoria's Secret was on the brink of bankruptcy and consequently, sold to the brand to Les Wexner for $1 million. Wexner, who had been keen on investing in the lingerie industry, first approached Roy in the early 1980s. At that time, however, the pair was unable to agree on a deal as Roy was quite skeptical of Wexner.

"When I met him, it was as if he met the devil," Wexner recounts.

It was never revealed why Roy had his doubts but perhaps, it was because of Wexner's ongoing obsession with sexy women's undergarments and his perception of what women want. In an old broadcast clip featured in the docuseries, Wexner gleefully explained his early fascination with the lingerie business: