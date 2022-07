Nearly 10 years after her first appearance on the show, Julianna Peña valued being able to experience The Ultimate Fighter without having to enter the cage. The women’s bantamweight champion was recently interviewed by MMA Mania and got to share some of her thoughts after coaching the 30th season of TUF opposite Amanda Nunes. The 32-year-old enjoyed her time on the show, largely because she was in a position to make the decisions for her team.

