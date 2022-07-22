ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Ferris wheel at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fair is open for the next nine days—and there’s plenty...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Flavorful and fun festivities at the Elkhart County 4H Fair

Goshen — The Elkhart County 4H Fair continues until Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is one of the largest county fairs in the country, and draws out more than 200-thousand visitors each year. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, is Senior Citizens Day. Those who are 62 and older are...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Renaissance Festival coming to St. Joseph County Fairgrounds

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Allen County Fair is back – and even better

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair officially kicks off it’s week-long extravaganza Tuesday. Home to Allen County 4-H, the fair is back with fan favorites or it’s 2022 season. It features carnival rides, animal shows, a full food court, live music, and themed nights. Tuesday, there will be a Goat Show starting […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Elkhart County, IN
Government
County
Elkhart County, IN
95.3 MNC

Unemployment rate jumps in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties

The unemployment rate in St. Joseph County has jumped from 2.7 percent in May to 3.5 percent for June, according to the latest figures from the Department of Workforce Development. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate also increased, from 1.8 percent in May to 2.3 percent in June. Both figures...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Indiana Marines collecting money to buy toys for Ukrainian children

INDIANA (WNDU) - Two members from the Elkhart Area Marines will travel overseas this fall to deliver toys to Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s war. But Marines statewide are still on a mission to collect money to buy toys. “There’s a lot of restrictions on toys that have to...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#Livestock
WNDU

Elkhart County 4-H Fair gets underway

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s largest county fair kicked off on Friday morning. The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will run through July 30. Fairgoers can expect plenty of fun for the whole family. Admission is $5 on the first day for First Fridays. Admission will be $10 for...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Three County Pursuit Ends in Starke County

An Indianapolis man was arrested in Starke County Monday night after leading White County Sheriff’s Department police on a 40-mile pursuit that spanned three counties. White County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Roth told WKVI News that a man operating a 2022 black Kawasaki ZR9 motorcycle was traveling approximately 130 mph when he passed a White County Sheriff’s Department patrolman on U.S. 231 around 6:45 p.m. ET. A traffic stop was attempted on U.S. 24 between Wolcott and Reynolds but the man allegedly kept driving north on U.S. 24.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Summer Restaurant Weeks kick off in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time. Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday. Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals. Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Warsaw-Winona Lake Merger, Slot Machine Raid

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 31, 1967 — A former Syracuse man numbers among a group of four skilled mountain climbers still missing today as air and ground search parties continued rescue efforts off snow-shrouded Mt. McKinley near Anchorage, Alaska.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Unity Gardens hosts West Side BBQ & Craft Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of folks stopped by at the annual West Side BBQ and Craft Festival Sunday. It all took place at Unity Gardens in South Bend from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. There, more than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Cannabis coming to Dowagiac after city council passes ordinance

DOWAGIAC, Ind. (WNDU) - For the very first time, the Grand Old City of Dowagiac, Michigan is giving the green light on a new ordinance. “Last night, the city council took their final action on adopting a recreational marijuana ordinance within the community,” Dowagiac Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh told 16 News Now Tuesday.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

New bouldering facility opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out. Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May. The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Former Silver Lake School Students, Staff Share Memories

SILVER LAKE – A group of at least two dozen people gathered Saturday at the old Silver Lake School to celebrate the school and memories associated with it. Town Council President Hugh Murfin said the school opened in 1930, teaching all 12 grades. The cost of the building was about $88,000, according to a document found in a memory box dug up Wednesday that was put on the school grounds when the school opened. The school stopped being a high school in 1966 and was exclusively a grade school until it was closed.
SILVER LAKE, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy