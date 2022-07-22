Ferris wheel at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

SILVER LAKE – A group of at least two dozen people gathered Saturday at the old Silver Lake School to celebrate the school and memories associated with it. Town Council President Hugh Murfin said the school opened in 1930, teaching all 12 grades. The cost of the building was about $88,000, according to a document found in a memory box dug up Wednesday that was put on the school grounds when the school opened. The school stopped being a high school in 1966 and was exclusively a grade school until it was closed.

SILVER LAKE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO