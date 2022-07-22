Ferris wheel at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

Goshen — The Elkhart County 4H Fair continues until Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is one of the largest county fairs in the country, and draws out more than 200-thousand visitors each year. On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, is Senior Citizens Day. Those who are 62 and older are...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still plenty of time to head to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. The goal is to have over 200,000 attendees for this year’s fair, and they are well on their way. One of the reasons attendance was so high on opening weekend...
The Michiana Renaissance Festival is coming to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in South Bend. After two years, the Renaissance Festival is back at the new location, with unique vendors and Jousting. Organizers say that discounts for the event are offered, if attendees bring non-perishable food. For every item brought...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair officially kicks off it’s week-long extravaganza Tuesday. Home to Allen County 4-H, the fair is back with fan favorites or it’s 2022 season. It features carnival rides, animal shows, a full food court, live music, and themed nights. Tuesday, there will be a Goat Show starting […]
The unemployment rate in St. Joseph County has jumped from 2.7 percent in May to 3.5 percent for June, according to the latest figures from the Department of Workforce Development. In Elkhart County, the jobless rate also increased, from 1.8 percent in May to 2.3 percent in June. Both figures...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Day one of the Elkhart County Fair is officially in the books! And the first night ended in style!. At the grandstand tonight, a hot air balloon chase featuring Goshen’s mayor, Jeremy Stutsman. Friday’s event included 10 hot air balloons, which floated into the...
INDIANA (WNDU) - Two members from the Elkhart Area Marines will travel overseas this fall to deliver toys to Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s war. But Marines statewide are still on a mission to collect money to buy toys. “There’s a lot of restrictions on toys that have to...
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has authorized money to create a new hunting preserve in Berrien County. The Department of Natural Resources will receive more than $4 million in grants to buy nearly 840 acres near Berrien Springs. Andrews University, who currently owns the land, had approached the...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s largest county fair kicked off on Friday morning. The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will run through July 30. Fairgoers can expect plenty of fun for the whole family. Admission is $5 on the first day for First Fridays. Admission will be $10 for...
An Indianapolis man was arrested in Starke County Monday night after leading White County Sheriff’s Department police on a 40-mile pursuit that spanned three counties. White County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Roth told WKVI News that a man operating a 2022 black Kawasaki ZR9 motorcycle was traveling approximately 130 mph when he passed a White County Sheriff’s Department patrolman on U.S. 231 around 6:45 p.m. ET. A traffic stop was attempted on U.S. 24 between Wolcott and Reynolds but the man allegedly kept driving north on U.S. 24.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can support local restaurants and get some good deals at the same time. Downtown South Bend’s Summer Restaurant Weeks kicked off on Monday. Through August 7, 22 restaurants are participating with special menus featuring different deals. Approximately 10 percent of the proceeds will...
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight rolling lane closures on I-94 and I-65 for approximately three weeks beginning on or after Sunday, July 31 for pavement marking and crack sealing operations. INDOT contractor Traffic Control Specialists Inc will conduct overnight mobile operations on I-65 in Lake and Jasper Counties....
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. July 31, 1967 — A former Syracuse man numbers among a group of four skilled mountain climbers still missing today as air and ground search parties continued rescue efforts off snow-shrouded Mt. McKinley near Anchorage, Alaska.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of folks stopped by at the annual West Side BBQ and Craft Festival Sunday. It all took place at Unity Gardens in South Bend from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. There, more than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts.
DOWAGIAC, Ind. (WNDU) - For the very first time, the Grand Old City of Dowagiac, Michigan is giving the green light on a new ordinance. “Last night, the city council took their final action on adopting a recreational marijuana ordinance within the community,” Dowagiac Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh told 16 News Now Tuesday.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Battel Center hosted a “Nerf or Nothing” event. A local community church, Cross Roads Mishawaka, hosted a nerf night free for students between 6th and 12th grade. Nerf guns were provided as teens battled it out at the Battel Center’s...
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out. Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May. The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.
SILVER LAKE – A group of at least two dozen people gathered Saturday at the old Silver Lake School to celebrate the school and memories associated with it. Town Council President Hugh Murfin said the school opened in 1930, teaching all 12 grades. The cost of the building was about $88,000, according to a document found in a memory box dug up Wednesday that was put on the school grounds when the school opened. The school stopped being a high school in 1966 and was exclusively a grade school until it was closed.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February. Justin, who...
LA PORTE, Ind. - A La Porte Superior Court awarded the family of South Bend native Scott Eriks $7,131,850 in a wrongful death case. On December 26, 2015, Eriks suffered a heart attack in Michigan City. The on-call cardiologist was called and paged numerous times but took a significant amount...
Comments / 0