Columbus man arrested for shooting woman in Portsmouth on Friday

UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2022): The Portsmouth Police Department identified the suspect of a shooting that occurred on Mabert Road Friday.

Portsmouth PD says it happened in the 1600 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth, Ohio. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus, was arrested for Felonious Assault, Portsmouth PD says.

The department says further charges may come from the Scioto County Grand Jury.

UPDATE (8:41 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022): A witness at the scene says the shooting was after an altercation between one person and a passenger in a vehicle.

They say the vehicle then left, came back, and someone in the back seat shot a firearm at a residence on Mabert Road.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Police are investigating a shooting in the city of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Portsmouth Police Chief Deborah Brewer tells 13 News it happened on Mabert Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Chief Brewer says the victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives are still at the scene. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

