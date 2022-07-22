ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Columbus man arrested for shooting woman in Portsmouth on Friday

By Isaac Taylor, Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2022): The Portsmouth Police Department identified the suspect of a shooting that occurred on Mabert Road Friday.

Portsmouth PD says it happened in the 1600 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth, Ohio. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Two minors hospitalized after Huntington shooting Friday

Dontae Davon Owens, 42, of Columbus, was arrested for Felonious Assault, Portsmouth PD says.

The department says further charges may come from the Scioto County Grand Jury.

UPDATE (8:41 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022): A witness at the scene says the shooting was after an altercation between one person and a passenger in a vehicle.

They say the vehicle then left, came back, and someone in the back seat shot a firearm at a residence on Mabert Road.

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Police are investigating a shooting in the city of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Portsmouth Police Chief Deborah Brewer tells 13 News it happened on Mabert Road around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

One person injured after Portsmouth shooting

Chief Brewer says the victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives are still at the scene. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

13 News has a crew headed that way and will provide updates as soon as possible.

