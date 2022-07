Bob Behrens was 6 feet 1 inch tall and had a trim build for most of his life. As he stood on the scale at age 89, he weighed in at a mere 106 pounds. Behrens was placed in hospice care after suffering from congestive heart failure, and his wife, Mary, was recovering from a stroke. They had been married for 67 years but were separated by the differing levels of care they required. On top of that, the ongoing pandemic restricted their family’s ability to visit in person.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO