ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Kay Kirkland interview - Hometown Tour Enterprise

wtvy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 4 takes a look at what's going on in the community. Conflicting views on proposed Dothan Charter Schools. Supporters of...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Northside Methodist

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Northside Methodist Knights look to make some noise in 2022 as they can earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since joining the AHSAA. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

News4Now: What’s Trending?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. A woman facing capital murder charges has been returned to Dothan. An important Coffee County building has been...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Televised Trials

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss televised trials. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

ACOM welcomes class of 2026, while giving back to community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week the largest medical school in the state is welcoming roughly 216 new medical students. These students are making the Wiregrass their new home during their studies. Orientation for the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (ACOM) 10th class of medical students kicked off on Monday...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enterprise, AL
Government
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Enterprise, AL
Dothan, AL
Government
wtvy.com

Traveling memorial to honor Vietnam Veterans comes to Andalusia

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Covington Veterans Foundation is set to host the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Andalusia along with the support of many local sponsors. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a three-fifths sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. known as The Wall, that stands in Constitution Park in Washington, D.C. The original memorial’s 10 feet of black granite panels are engraved with the names of 58,320 fallen men and women.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Hartford votes to allow alcohol sales

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Hartford has just passed a decision to allow the sale of alcohol in their city. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the new sales move with 334 voters giving their support and only 69 people opposing. The city has a total of around 1800 voters.
HARTFORD, AL
wtvy.com

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Christian Eagles

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Providence Christian Eagles look to turn around their 4-6 record in 2021 with a more experienced team in 2022. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Houston Academy Raiders look to build off their 6-5 record in 2021. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtvy
wtvy.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Mila

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This weeks pet of the week is a two and a half month old tabby cat named Mila. Mila loves to explore and is very curious about her surroundings. She loves to run around and chase her reflection. Once she tires herself out, Mila loves to snuggle. She showed off her sweet and sensitive side this afternoon on Live at Lunch (watch attached video). She has 2 other siblings who she loves to play and snuggle with that are also up for adoption.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pet Of The Week 72622

Supporters of a proposed charter school believe their public education system is performing poorly. ‘UnBollweevilble’ block party in downtown Enterprise. Downtown Enterprise hosts first block party during WTVY Hometown Tours. Pet of the Week: Salutations to Sheldon. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM UTC. Melissa Gideon joins us...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Dale County Schools adds security measures ahead of new year

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2022-2023 school year is bringing major security upgrades to Dale County Schools. “We’ve tried to not have the access control, where you have to lock down your schools and you have to have a buzz-in system to have access to our community schools, but with all that’s going on in the world today we felt like it was time,” expresses Ben Baker, Superintendent of Dale County Schools.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Houston County Commission approves 9% raise for all county employees

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved a 9% raise for all county employees as a way of retention but also a way of recruiting. “We thought it was very important,” Houston County Commission Chairman, Mark Culver said. “We have had a very difficult time retaining and recruiting employees.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
wtvy.com

Dinosaurs invade Dothan in “Jurassic Quest” event

DOTHAN, Ala. (August 5th-7th, 2022) – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Dothan-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds for a limited run Aug 5-7. Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

2nd annual Down South Music Fest in Opp Friday and Saturday

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier Friday in Opp, workers prepared the location where the two-day “Down South Music Fest”. got underway a few hours ago. It’s at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Highway 84 “Bypass”. Organizers say they expect several thousand country and rock music fans including large contingents from Dothan, Montgomery, and even Panama City.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

40 students take on Geneva’s first “Junior Police Academy”

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 40 Geneva middle school students have jumped at the opportunity to see what it’s like to be a police officer. This is the first event of its kind by the Geneva Police Department, and they say the turnout is better than expected!. Geneva’s Rescue Squad...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Geneva Co. intersection now a four-way stop

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that a dangerous Geneva County intersection is now a four-way stop. On Tuesday, ALDOT announced that the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153/County Road 5 is now a four-way intersection. Previously, Highway 52 was free-flowing and Highway...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Butler County Schools announce meal prices

Our federal and state governments are attempting to adjust their processes and procedures back to what they were pre-COVID. As a result, one such change is school meal charges. During the pandemic years of March 2020 through May of 2022 many school systems received waivers to provide free meals for...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy