Kay Kirkland interview - Hometown Tour Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This weeks pet of the week is a two and a half month old tabby cat named Mila. Mila loves to explore and is very curious about her surroundings. She loves to run around and chase her reflection. Once she tires herself out, Mila loves to snuggle. She showed off her sweet and sensitive side this afternoon on Live at Lunch (watch attached video). She has 2 other siblings who she loves to play and snuggle with that are also up for adoption.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO