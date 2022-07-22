ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets acquire Pirates slugger Daniel Vogelbach, giving boost to lineup

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Mets began to address their gaping hole at designated hitter Friday night.

They acquired Daniel Vogelbach, a power-hitting left-handed hitter who feasts on right-handed pitching, from the Pirates, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported.

The price was a bit surprising — impressive young reliever Colin Holderman. But, clearly, the Mets didn’t want to wait around until the Aug. 2 trade deadline to improve themselves at the DH spot, where J.D. Davis, Dom Smith (currently on the injured list with a sprained ankle) and former Met Robinson Cano all struggled this season. Triple-A call-up Travis Blankenhorn started at designated hitter Friday night against the Padres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sh8cz_0gpbrxIx00
Daniel Vogelbach
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vli2q_0gpbrxIx00
Colin Holderman
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Mets designated hitters owned a .692 OPS against right-handed pitchers heading into Friday, while Vogelbach has an .896 OPS against them, and has 12 home runs in 173 at-bats. He is strictly a designated hitter, a hefty player who has logged just five innings in the field this year. He does struggle against southpaws, batting just .141 against them, but is a patient hitter sporting a strong .338 on-base percentage that fits into the Mets’ offensive philosophy. He also hits for power, which is something the Mets, ninth in the National League in home runs with 92, lack.

Vogelbach, 29, has a team option for next year worth $1.5 million.

The 26-year-old Holderman showed potential as a reliever, striking out 18 in 17 ²/₃ innings while compiling a 2.02 ERA, and the Mets’ bullpen was already looking to add reinforcements. Losing Holderman increases the need for them to be active in that area.

